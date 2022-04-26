ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

ECB’s Crypto Point Man: Real-Time Payments Can Blunt Stability Threat Posed by Digital Assets

By PYMNTS
pymnts
pymnts
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The European Central Bank’s (ECB’s) point man on crypto regulation thinks real-time payments are necessary to blunt the advance of digital assets into the payments sphere. In an April 25 speech at Columbia University, ECB executive board member Fabio Panetta unleashed one of his harshest criticisms of digital assets to date,...

www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergio Leone
Person
Clint Eastwood
Person
Gary Gensler
pymnts

Bank Deposits to See 80-Year Decline as Consumers Move Cash Stockpiles

U.S. banks might see deposits decrease for the first time in several decades, The Wall Street Journal wrote Sunday (April 10). The last two months have seen bank analysts cutting their expectations for deposit levels at big banks, with the 24 banks making up the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index, the benchmark, are likely to see a 6% decline in deposits this year.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Assets#Ecb#Cryptocurrency#Yuan#Crypto Point#Columbia University#Ponzi#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Benzinga

Bitcoin Not Moved In Over 12 Months Reaches All-Time-High

The crypto markets tumbled this morning, as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) fails to hold the $40k level. Fears about a 50-basis point rate hike have strengthened after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments last Thursday. He stated, “it is appropriate in my view to be moving a little more quickly”, which is a key change in direction of the Federal Reserve’s strategy – instead of raising rates steadily at 25 basis points this year, he said how the FOMC are more willing to raise interest rates quicker and reach the 2-2.5% target at a faster pace. This means that a 50-basis point rate hike is very likely at the next FOMC meeting on May 3rd-4th. It is clear that the Federal Reserve has taken this aggressive stance due to consumers in the US are still spending substantially, which comes as a surprise after the Russia-Ukraine war. I think that even though we have a more hawkish Federal Reserve which could lead to more pain for global markets in the short term, I am still cautiously bullish. This is because the market was already expecting a 50-basis point rate hike before Jerome Powell’s announcement last week, so this news has already been priced into a large extent. This could lead to a buy-the-fact event on the day of the FOMC meeting on 3rd-4th May.
MARKETS
Reuters

Swiss gold exports to the United States rocketed in March

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Swiss shipments of gold to the United States surged in March to their highest since May 2020, Swiss customs data showed, as investors spooked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the threat of a global economic slowdown stocked up on bullion. Switzerland's exports to Britain,...
ECONOMY
pymnts

EU Policymakers Question ‘Resource Intensive’ Crypto Monitoring Proposals

There are new European Union proposals which purport to monitor crypto transactions with unhosted wallets, which could reportedly breach the risk-based approach that is being pushed by money laundering regulators, a European Banking Authority official said Wednesday (April 27). CoinDesk reported that policymakers have said any decision to cut out...
ECONOMY
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
11K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy