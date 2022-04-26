It’s True – A Minnesota County Government Is Debt-Free

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota officials on Tuesday reported 2,563 new cases and one more death due to COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, 12,494 Minnesotans have died from the virus.
Meanwhile, the state released new estimates indicating that health officials believe that about 60% of the state’s residents — or roughly 3.3 million people — have been infected with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. That figure would be slightly higher than the national average of an estimated 57.7%.
In comparison, the latest official figures from the Minnesota Department of Health place the total case count at 1,447,575, which includes...
Comments / 0