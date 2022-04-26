ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report ranks LSU in top 3 schools to become an NFL superstar

By Kylee Bond
 2 days ago

BATON ROUGE (WGNO) — We are just days away from the 2022 NFL Draft with hundreds of players waiting to go pro – some of them even close to home in Louisiana.

In fact, did you know that LSU has been listed as one of the top schools to produce NFL superstars?

A new report from The Action Network has crunched the numbers of current NFL talent and traced them back to their college days.

Peter King unveils 2022 NFL Mock Draft

From Burrow to Odell Beckham Jr. to Tyrann Mathieu, the report has ranked LSU as the #3 school to attend for NFL recruits. 75 total former Tigers are currently playing professional sports, including almost 60 NFL players.

The school falls just behind #2 Ohio State with 65 current NFL players and #1 Alabama with 74.

Read the full report by clicking here and catch the NFL Draft on Thursday at 7 p.m. right here on WGNO.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNTZ - cenlanow.com.

