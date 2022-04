Dillian Whyte wants “another go” at Tyson Fury as he believes the way in which he lost was “illegal” and so shouldn’t have stood.Fury stopped Whyte in the sixth round at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, retaining the WBC heavyweight title after his challenger beat the referee’s count but fell into the official’s arms.Fury had put down Whyte with an uppercut, though Whyte claimed that the champion had pushed him over after landing the punch.“I hope he doesn’t retire because I want another go,” Whyte told Sky Sports.And he added: “When the uppercut landed I was buzzed, but I was trying...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO