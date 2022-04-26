ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Travel + Leisure Names Guild House as One of the World's Best New Hotels

visitphilly.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Historic Landmark made the list of the most memorable, game-changing hotels of the year... No stranger to “bests,” Philadelphia has a new feather to stick in its cap. The city’s Guild House Hotel has been named one of the best new hotels in the world...

www.visitphilly.com

