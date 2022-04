Cole Gonzales, Bryan Navarro, and Cade Hentz each had three hits while Luke Wilkerson drove in three runs as the Trinity Catholic baseball team wrapped up its regular season with a 13-4 road win over Belleview. Up next for Trinity Catholic (15-8) is the District 4-3A tournament. The Celtics are the second seed of the district and will have a first-round bye. On Tuesday, the Celtics will host the quarterfinal winner between Daytona Beach Father Lopez and Crescent...

MARION COUNTY, FL ・ 27 MINUTES AGO