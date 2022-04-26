- These 8 classic burgers make up Houston’s hall of fame

Burger-Chan moved its original Greenway Plaza location to Uptown. (Terence Tang)

Houston is as much a burger town as it is a barbecue and Tex-Mex town. We said it.

Increasingly more restaurants across a broad range of cuisines are putting their own spin on the classic. Some eaters prefer a traditional cheeseburger, while others love pairing outrageous toppings with their beef and buns. When it comes to finding the perfect handheld bite, there is no right or wrong answer, and Houston is rich with choices that will satisfy whichever camp you fall under.

From trusted eateries that have stood the test of time to buzzy new burger bars, here are eight top spots to score the best burgers in Houston.

Burger-Chan

Burger-Chan's popularity has spread like wildfire since opening inside the food court at Greenway Plaza in 2016, and for good reason. The original location is now closed, and the team recently opened its new outpost in Uptown. The burgers are completely customizable, featuring a plethora of interesting additions, including ones that draw from Asian flavors. Begin with a 44 Farms patty (or two, or three) and add toppings like kimchi relish, sambal mayonnaise or a layer of seared Spam.

Burger-Chan liberally uses Asian ingredients and flavors, such as taro chips. (Vivian Leba)

Find it: 5353 W. Alabama St., Suite 110, Houston, TX 77056 (832-408-0860)

Hours: Tuesday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Doris Metropolitan

There’s nothing not to love about a great steakhouse burger—except maybe for its heftier price tag—but at Doris Metropolitan , the Doris burger is a fair $16 during happy hour Monday through Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. In fact, it’s the only time the burger makes an appearance on the menu, making it all the more sought-after. The beef patty is paired with smoked gouda, sandwiched between two black brioche buns for a buttery, bready bite, and comes with truffle fries to boot.

The Doris Burger at Doris Metropolitan goes for the edgy aesthetics. (Kirsten Gilliam Photography )

Find it: 2815 S. Shepherd Drive, Houston, TX 77098 (713-485-0466)

Hours: Monday-Tuesday, 5-10 p.m.; Wednesday-Saturday, 5-10:30 p.m.

Hobbit Café

This Upper Kirby stalwart boasts an extensive range of burger options, from the traditional Hobbit burger with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle, to the adventurous Fires of Mt. Doom burger, spicy with chorizo, hatch queso, jalapeños and serranos. Burger protein isn’t limited to beef patties either: grilled wild salmon, turkey, lamb and portobello mushroom burgers are delicious alternatives.

Hobbit Cafe serves items like a Jamaican jerk burger. (Denise B./Yelp)

Find it: 2243 Richmond Ave., Houston, TX 77098 (713-526-5460)

Hours: Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sunday, 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m.

Hubcap Grill

Hubcap Grill has long been synonymous with excellent burgers in Houston, and with locations in the Heights, Pearland, and even Terminal A inside George Bush Airport, it’s easy to satisfy a craving. Each burger is crafted with fresh chuck and toasted house-made buns. If you’re on the hunt for something out of the ordinary, go for a specialty burger such as the Cheetos burger or the Beach Bum burger layered with pineapple.

Hubcap Grill's Double Meat 'n Cheese with Bacon is a decadent choice. (Kirk Sides / Houston Chronicle)

Find it: various locations her e

Hours: vary by location

Lankford’s Grocery & Market

In business for 85 years, this no-frills Montrose hideaway has a loyal following for its menu of comfort food, including Tex-Mex platters and 100 percent Angus beef burgers. Worlds collide with the South of the Border burger, amped up with avocado, pico de gallo and cilantro sauce. The old-fashioned cheeseburger, made simply with American cheese and classic toppings like lettuce, onion, tomato and pickle, is a favorite among traditionalists. Lankford recently announced it’s opening a second location in Bellaire.

Lankford's Grocery & Market will soon open a second location, its first expansion ever. (Houston Chronicle)

Find it: 88 Dennis St., Houston, TX 77006 (713-522-9555)

Hours: Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; Thursday-Friday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Rodeo Goat

This beloved burger bar from Dallas has an outpost in East Downtown, and it’s just as favored for its lively patio as it is for its hefty burger menu. The Hot Bastard, topped with habanero cheddar and Fresno peppers, will have you breathing fire, while the Sugar Burger with candied bacon, grilled peaches and jalapeño jam is the perfect mix of sweet and savory. For non-meat eaters, the choice isn’t limited to one single veggie burger: Beef can be swapped out for a vegan black-bean patty or an Impossible patty on any burger.

A large Rodeo Goat burger can come with a side of the "Steaming Pile" appetizer. (Rodeo Goat)

Find it: 2105 Dallas St., Houston, TX 77003 (281-853-9480)

Hours: Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Southwell’s Hamburger Grill

This time-honored restaurant is a must for classic burger lovers who can live without all of the food-porn toppings. Single and double hamburgers and cheeseburgers are layered with lettuce, onion, tomatoes and pickles, with an even spread of mustard and mayo. For diners looking for a little extra oomph, there are choices like the saucy hickory burger and the onion ring burger stacked with crisp, golden, fried onions.

Southwell's Hamburger Grill is a classic Houston go-to for burgers. (Fox E./Yelp)

Find it: various locations here

Hours: Monday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Stanton’s City Bites

This iconic Houston restaurant opened its doors in the 1960s and continues to impress with its burger and sandwich-heavy menu, which also features essential sides like onion rings, pickle chips and tater tots. Beef burgers like the Luke Skyburger, hearty with deep-fried bacon and grilled mushrooms, are built with half-pound patties, but if you’re still hungry, add a bowl of chili or a chili cheese dog to your meal.

Stanton's City Bites has been in Houston since 1961. (Stanton's / Facebook)

Find it: 1420 Edwards St., Houston, TX 77007 (713-227-4893)

Hours: Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

