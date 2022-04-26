NFL rolls out red carpet on Bellagio fountains for 2022 draft

After years of waiting, the NFL Draft has arrived in Vegas. Originally awarded the 2020 NFL Draft way back in 2018, and then rescheduled to 2022 after the COVID-19 pandemic derailed the April 2020 date, the 2022 NFL Draft will kick off tonight at the Caesars Forum on the Las Vegas Strip. The hometown Raiders don’t have a draft pick scheduled until late on Day 2 following the team’s trade for All-Pro WR Davante Adams, but there will be much to keep an eye on in the early rounds.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 19 HOURS AGO