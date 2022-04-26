Netflix Top 10: ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ Dethrones ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2

It's the spring of Bob Odenkirk. You can watch him in Better Call Saul, which is airing its sixth and final season over on AMC, and later this month you'll be able to see him (but animated!) in Undone, which drops its second season on Amazon at the end of the month. That's just one of the best new shows and movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video this month, which also includes A Very British Scandal (April 22), the successor to A Very English Scandal, and Outer Range, the new sci-fi Western series starring Josh Brolin, which is like Yellowstone for the the artsy crowd, and is dropping new episodes weekly.

