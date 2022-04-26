ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Netflix Top 10: ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ Dethrones ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2

By Jennifer Maas
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLimited series “Anatomy of a Scandal” has ended “Bridgerton” Season 2’s reign as the No. 1 English-language TV series on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s newly release Top 10 rankings. For the week of April 18-April 24, “Anatomy of a Scandal” was...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in April 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

Click here to read the full article. 1. “Russian Doll” Season 2 (available April 20) Best Reason to Watch: You remember “Russian Doll” Season 1, right? Natasha Lyonne’s half-hour time loop comedy scored 13 Emmy nominations (and won three) after its breakout debut in February 2019. Co-created by Lyonne, Amy Poehler, and Leslye Headland (the latter of whom also directed four episodes), “Russian Doll” follows sweet birthday baby Nadia (Lyonne) as she lives through her 36th DOB again and again, always ending with her unfortunate (and oft-amusing) demise. While the first season appeared to close that loop, Season 2 restarts the insanity...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Livid After Stunning Move to Disney+

Dancing With the Stars' latest move isn't earning any applause from fans after it was announced that the series is set to move from ABC to Disney+ for its upcoming seasons. As news broke Friday that the hit dancing competition is set to sashay its way from its home of 30 seasons and to the streaming service, social media flooded with reactions from upset fans.
TV & VIDEOS
GamesRadar+

Netflix announces return of one of its most underrated shows

Netflix has announced the return of Love, Death & Robots, with season 3 coming to the streamer on May 20. The new season will consist of eight episodes, just like season 2. Season 1 was longer than both subsequent seasons combined, with 18 episodes. Each episode in the anthology series is directed by someone different, with a different animation studio at the helm. The voice cast changes for each episode, too, with previous actors with roles in the show including Nolan North, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, John DiMaggio, and Michael B. Jordan.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anatomy#Tnt#The Week Of#Non English
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
CinemaBlend

Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On April 26, 2022

This week is a good one to be in real estate (particularly as a part of the Oppenheimer Group) because U.S. Netflix subscribers still cannot get enough of the new season of Selling Sunset, which just premiered over the weekend. It appears that former Divergent cast member Theo James is ever popular on the platform, too, with a slightly older movie of his experiencing an uptick in viewership on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Let’s take a look at what else made it on Netflix’s top movies and TV shows today.
TV SHOWS
ETOnline.com

How to Watch 'A Very British Scandal' — New Series Starring Claire Foy Now Streaming

If you're looking to satiate your taste for more understated, English historical TV dramas (those eagerly awaiting the next season of The Crown, this one is for you), then you'll definitely want to tune into the upcoming second season of A Very British Scandal — which, perhaps revealed by the name, depicts the scandalous society divorce that shook Britain in the 1960s.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

New Thriller Series Takes Over Netflix Top 10

Over the last month or so, Netflix has been absolutely dominated by the new season of Bridgerton. The acclaimed romantic dramedy from Shonda Rhimes has been nothing short of a behemoth for the streaming service, recently breaking its own viewership record to become the most-watched season debut in Netflix history. This week, however, another Netflix original series has started to soar, taking Bridgerton's pole position in the daily Netflix Top 10 list.
TV SERIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 10 most-watched movies on Netflix from last week

What movies are popular on Netflix right now? Netflix Need a good flick to distract you? Just jump on Netflix, right? That's only half the battle. What one do you pick now? Check out which have been the most picked movies on Netflix over the past week starting April 17:10. "A Dog's Way Home" Netflix Hours viewed: 5,750,0009. "Cleaner" IMDB Hours viewed: 6,770,0008. "Return to Space" Netlix Hours viewed: 7,150,0007. "The Call" Netflix Hours viewed: 7,710,0006. "How it Ends" Netflix Hours viewed: 8,600,0005. "Metal Lords" Netflix Hours viewed: 8,740,0004. "The Adam Project" Netflix Hours viewed: 9,270,0003. "A Score to Settle" Hollywood Reporter photo Hours viewed: 9,750,0002. "Choose or Die" Netflix Hours viewed: 16,000,0001. "The In Between" Netflix Hours viewed: 35,900,00011
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Netflix fans heap praise on Heartstopper after series earns 100 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix viewers have heaped praise on the new series Heartstopper, comparing it to teen drama Skins and the Channel 4 show It’s a Sin.Adapted from a graphic novel by Alice Oseman, Heartstopper follows a teen romance between Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke), two students at a grammar school. Read The Independent’s interview with Locke here.The series has earned a rare 100 per cent score on review aggragator site Rotten Tomatoes (at the time of writing), indicting a complete consensus of positive reviews.Viewers have shared their praise for the series on social media, with particular enthusiasm being directed...
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

New Shows and Movies on Amazon Prime Video and IMDbTV (April 2022)

It's the spring of Bob Odenkirk. You can watch him in Better Call Saul, which is airing its sixth and final season over on AMC, and later this month you'll be able to see him (but animated!) in Undone, which drops its second season on Amazon at the end of the month. That's just one of the best new shows and movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video this month, which also includes A Very British Scandal (April 22), the successor to A Very English Scandal, and Outer Range, the new sci-fi Western series starring Josh Brolin, which is like Yellowstone for the the artsy crowd, and is dropping new episodes weekly.
TV & VIDEOS
Financial World

NETFLIX lost 200,000 subscribers in one month!

According to The Mirror, NETFLIX plummeted nearly 40% on Wall Street burning 58 billion in market cap and losing 200,000 subscribers earlier this month. Hence the consequences: according to The Mirror, NETFLIX is thinking of canceling many series and films to contain the losses. NETFLIX is also considering a low-priced,...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy