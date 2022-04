ALBANY — Alexander coach Jordan Myles said you can measure how effective a start by Stanley Viny is based on fly balls as opposed to strikeouts. "When his curveball's working like it was tonight, it's tough to stay back and drive the ball when he's up there," Myles said. "He did exactly what we want. We want pop ups while he's in there. That's what we got and the field supported it."

ALBANY, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO