Earlier this month, Gov. Kay Ivey signed into law changes to how Alabama schools and medical professionals treat LGBTQ students. The new laws, passed on the very last day of the session, require students to use bathrooms that match their sex assigned at birth, specify K-5 teachers should discuss sexual orientation and gender identity in an “appropriate” manner, and criminalize healthcare providers who currently offer gender-affirming care.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO