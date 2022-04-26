Kenny Dillingham credits receiver development to Junior Adams

Much has been made about the three biggest newcomers to the Oregon Ducks coaching staff: head coach Dan Lanning, offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi.

However, with three new coaches came countless other positional coaches, coordinators, and analysts – many who come to Eugene with extremely impressive resumes.

One of those newcomers is Junior Adams, who has the title of co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach after getting hired in early January away from the University of Washington.

“Junior Adams has tremendous experience on the West Coast both as a player and a coach, as well as knowledge and familiarity working in the Pac-12 Conference,” Lanning said at the time of the hiring. “Coach Adams is a terrific teacher and mentor of young men, and I am excited for our student-athletes to get the opportunity to learn from him.”

Adams worked with multiple high level receivers while at UW (2019-2021) and has experience at Western Kentucky and Boise State as well – although his biggest claim to fame may be as the primary recruiter and positional coach at Eastern Washington, where he brought in future Super Bowl star Cooper Kupp.

Now, Adams is helping to mentor a bevy of young receivers at Oregon, including Dont’e Thornton and Troy Franklin.

“I think I think Coach Junior Adams is one of the best one out coaches in the profession,” Dillingham said. “When you look at his track record of developing wide receivers, and I think those guys [Thornton and Franklin] are some of his next pupils that are going to follow in the footsteps of some of the guys like Cooper Kupp that he’s had in his past. And they’ve just come to work every day. And it’s been that the entire room has just grown so much from top to bottom.”

Oregon may have a very young, mostly inexperienced group of receivers heading into 2022, but they have the right personnel to get the most out of these guys for this upcoming season and beyond.

List

Tale of the Tape: A breakdown of notable plays from Oregon Ducks spring game