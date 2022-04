Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has been toying around with the idea of buying Twitter for years. On Monday, he followed through. Musk is buying Twitter for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at around $44 billion. Some people are excited about the prospect of the world’s richest man owning and running the social media platform. Others are less than thrilled. Whichever camp you land in, now might be a good time to remind everyone that if you don’t want to be on Twitter, you can delete your account.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO