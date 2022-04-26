'Unusual levels' of trash causing delay in trash pickup for parts of Charleston

Effective: 2022-04-26 16:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Berkeley; Charleston; Dorchester The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Charleston County in southeastern South Carolina Berkeley County in southeastern South Carolina Dorchester County in southeastern South Carolina * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 459 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Delemar Crossroads, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include: North Charleston, Summerville, Goose Creek, Hanahan, Ladson, I-26/I-526 Interchange, West Ashley, Hollywood, Ravenel, Meggett, Charleston Airport, College Park, Delemar Crossroads, Magnolia Gardens and Don Holt Bridge. This warning includes the following interstates: I-26 between mile markers 202 and 215. I-526 between mile markers 17 and 23. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
