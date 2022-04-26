ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Unusual levels' of trash causing delay in trash pickup for parts of Charleston

By Heath Ellison
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrash pickup will be delayed one day for downtown Charleston, West Ashley and James Island residents. Outer West Ashley, Johns Island and Daniel Island will remain on a normal schedule. Crews are expected to...

WCBD Count on 2

Downed power line closes portion of Bees Ferry Road

UPDATE 5:32 P.M. – Three of four lanes have reopened to traffic. One lane going toward Hwy 61 remains closed as crews continue to work on power lines. __ CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Deputies closed a portion of Bees Ferry Road near the Charleston County Landfill on Thursday due to a downed power line. The Charleston […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 arrested for April 19th shooting on King Street

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities announced they have made an arrest in a shooting that happened last week on King Street. Charleston Police Major Warrants Detectives, along with the US Marshals Task Force Officers and Summerville Police Officers worked together in arresting 21-year-old Shakayla Gilliard of North Charleston. According to Charleston PD, officers responded to […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Isle of Palms to honor 50 years of the Windjammer

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – A special proclamation was issued Tuesday as the Windjammer prepares to celebrate 50 years of service on the Isle of Palms. Isle of Palms Mayor Phillip Pounds and City Council thanked the Windjammer through proclamation for “being a hallmark” for the beach community, a place where they say island […]
ISLE OF PALMS, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina DNR says it’s looking into disappearance of ducks at Socastee apartments

Editor’s note: The photos contained in this story may be graphic to some viewers. The photos have been blurred. SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has started an investigation after residents in a Myrtle-beach area apartment complex complained about ducks disappearing near where they live. “At the request of residents […]
SOCASTEE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Pounce Cat Café vandalized over the weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A cat café in downtown Charleston was vandalized over the weekend. Employees with Pounce Cat Café said someone who was walking down Meeting Street pounded on the business’s front window to scare the cats and then kicked the window, leaving it shattered. It happened on Saturday just before 3:00 a.m. “Thankfully […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Serious crash closes Clements Ferry Road

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are responding to a serious crash on Clements Ferry Road on Tuesday morning. Officials with the Charleston Police Department said the collision happened near Clements Crest Lane. The roadway was shut down. Police say a helicopter responded to the scene. Traffic is being diverted and motorists should find an alternate […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston’s Mercedes-Benz plant is site of SC’s first renewable natural gas project

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mercedes-Benz Vans Charleston Plant recently celebrated being the site of the state’s first renewable natural gas (RNG) project. The plant uses RNG “for various processes like maintaining building temperature and humidity levels as well as in the operation of its Paint Shop.” MBV Charleston sources local RNG by converting methane […]
CHARLESTON, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 16:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Berkeley; Charleston; Dorchester The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Charleston County in southeastern South Carolina Berkeley County in southeastern South Carolina Dorchester County in southeastern South Carolina * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 459 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Delemar Crossroads, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include: North Charleston, Summerville, Goose Creek, Hanahan, Ladson, I-26/I-526 Interchange, West Ashley, Hollywood, Ravenel, Meggett, Charleston Airport, College Park, Delemar Crossroads, Magnolia Gardens and Don Holt Bridge. This warning includes the following interstates: I-26 between mile markers 202 and 215. I-526 between mile markers 17 and 23. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

