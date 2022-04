The Washington Commanders added another face to their quarterback room Saturday when they drafted North Carolina's Sam Howell in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Earlier in the offseason, the Commanders acquired Carson Wentz in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts. Washington and Indianapolis traded second-rounders in the deal and the Commanders sent the Colts a third-round pick this year and a conditional third-rounder next year.

