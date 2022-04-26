ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The number of teens who report carrying handguns has spiked, study says

By Shirin Ali | April 26, 2022
Story at a glance

  • Researchers at Boston College studied adolescent handgun data and found from 2002 to 2019, there was a 41 percent increase in reported carriage rates among teens.
  • White and higher income youth are now the most likely to report carrying a handgun.
  • There was also an increase in carriage rates among adolescents in rural areas.

An alarming number of teens in the U.S. are carrying handguns, escalating the risk of injury or death to themselves and others.

Researchers from Boston College published a report in the journal Pediatrics which analyzed data from the National Survey on Drug Use & Health. It included a sample of adolescents aged 12 to 17 and found handgun carriage rates increased by 41 percent from 2002 to 2019.

Carriage rates fluctuated by race, with white and higher income adolescents the most likely to carry a handgun. For Black, American Indian and Alaska Native and lower-income adolescents, carriage rates decreased.

Geographic location also influenced the results, with adolescents in rural areas reporting a 6.9 percent increase in handgun carriage rate.

Federal estimates based on the same national survey indicate there were an additional 200,000 adolescents reporting they have carried a firearm in 2019-20 compared to 2002-03.

The study’s authors explained that previous research on handgun carriage focused primarily on individual level risk factors. But more recently, there’s been focused attention on the importance of socio-demographic differences in carriage patterns, like the differences in neighborhoods or historical contexts.

“U.S. southern and midwestern demographic groups tend to embrace more positive norms around gun carriage, and firearm bearing by adolescents is linked to peer and family customs around carriage,” said the study’s authors, in a statement.

Researchers noted that the study’s findings call for developing and implementing programs that address the risk of adolescent gun carriage, tailored to the specific sociocultural and place-based concerns of diverse teens.

The study’s results come on the heels of a separate study by researchers from the University of Michigan who found for the first time in more than a decade, guns were the leading cause of death among children and adolescents in 2020. More than 4,300 adolescents died of firearm-related injuries that year.

“Gun violence is now the leading cause of death for children in the U.S. and it is absolutely critical that we address it,” said Naoka Carey, a doctoral candidate at Boston College and a co-author of the study.

“To do that, policy needs to be informed by what teenagers are reporting they do today, not what they were doing 20 years ago or class- or race-based assumptions about which kids carry. We hope that our study can help inform future research, and help policymakers better address the root causes of violence and childhood injury, which may look different for different communities.”

The White House has attempted to crack down on the country’s pervasive gun violence crisis, with President Joe Biden announcing a ban on unlicensed kits to manufacture guns at home, known as ghost guns. The new rule bans “buy build shoot” kits that people can purchase online or at a physical store without a background check. It can be assembled in as little as 30 minutes.

“Anyone can order it in the mail, anyone,” said Biden. “Folks, a felon, a terrorist, a domestic abuser, can go from a gun kit to a gun in as little as 30 minutes.”

Researchers at Northeastern University attempted to answer how adolescents get their guns, conducting a study that found more than one-third of teens ages 13 to 17 said they could gain access in less than five minutes to a loaded firearm kept in their family home — half could gain access in 60 minutes or less.

In the same study, 30 percent of parents admitted that their children had access to guns in the home.

Comments / 80

America First
2d ago

2 years ago I was 19 and moved out. I had a nice house, nice cars and nice stuff. But couldn’t LEGALLY carry to defend myself….I could go serve my country and smoke cigarettes. But not legally buy a gun in the state of Florida to protect myself or my belongings

Reply
16
eninman03
2d ago

12-17? So you are telling me all the hand guns that they are talking about in the study were acquired illegally. Meaning they will still get the handguns through non legal means.

Reply(4)
11
KR
2d ago

How are teens getting guns when they legally can’t buy them I thought gun laws were supposed to stop stuff like this….

Reply(11)
14
San Antonio Current

Texas child welfare workers quitting over governor's order to investigate families with transgender kids

Nearly 1 in 10 investigators in Texas Child Protective Services' Austin office have resigned since Gov. Greg Abbott's directive that parents of kids receiving gender-affirming face abuse investigations, Courthouse News Service reports. Randa Mulanax, a former investigations leader who resigned last month over Abbott's controversial order, told Courthouse News she...
AUSTIN, TX
Vice

Drug Users Are Writing ‘Do Not Prosecute’ Letters So Their Dealers Aren’t Punished If They Die

If Danielle Russell dies of an overdose, she wants the U.S. government to be held responsible—not the person who supplied her with drugs. Russell, 37, a harm-reduction worker in Phoenix, is one of many drug users pushing back against drug-induced homicide laws, or “death by dealer” laws, which see dealers who provide drugs that lead to overdoses treated like murderers in the criminal justice system.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC News

Florida student goes viral after giving classmates an LGBTQ history lesson

A few days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a bill limiting LGBTQ instruction in the state’s public schools, high school student Will Larkins had an idea. Larkins, the founder and president of the Queer Student Union at Winter Park High School, just outside Orlando, said he asked his history teacher if he could share a lesson with classmates about the 1969 Stonewall uprising in New York City, widely considered a crucial turning point in the modern LGBTQ rights movement. The teacher agreed, Larkins said.
FLORIDA STATE
PennLive.com

‘It’s a symbol of hatred and pain’: A vendor of Confederate and Trump flags showed up at an elementary school fair and one mom wasn’t having it

There was controversy this week at a Mississippi elementary school after a recent PTO fair featured a vendor who was reportedly peddling Confederate flags and flags that supported Donald Trump. If that seems like odd offerings at an elementary school, Woolmarket Elementary principal Kevin Roberts, at least publicly, appears to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Fox News

Massachusetts parents sue school, say officials encouraged children to use new names, pronouns without consent

Parents are taking their children's school to court, alleging teachers encouraged their children to change their pronouns and names without the parents' knowledge. Parents Stephen Foote and Marissa Silvestri claim their child was encouraged by Ludlow Public School officials to adopt a new name and different gendered pronouns. Parents Jonathan Feliciano and Sandra Salmeron, who are also involved in the suit, allege the school's policies to withhold information from parents about children's gender identities violates their parental and religious rights.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
