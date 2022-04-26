ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

UMass aviation research and training center opens at Westover

By Jillian Andrews
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rlufS_0fKrsWg500

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The future of aviation training and research is coming to western Massachusetts.

Governor Charlie Baker joined other government officials and UMass representatives for a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Westover Metropolitan Airport in Chicopee, the UMass Amherst Aviation and Training Center.

Governor Baker attends Westover Air Reserve Base runway ribbon cutting ceremony

“This aviation announcement today is superb,” said Congressman Richard Neal.

This $4.75 million state funded effort will address the needs of future air transportation. Local representatives are excited for the educational addition to the community.

“About drones and counter UAS. I think that’s going to be one of the most important things confronting Massachusetts and the nation going forward,” said Westfield State Senator John Velis.

The facility will be used conduct research and train aviation professionals, which is now more important than ever.

UMass Amherst Chancellor Kumble R. Subbaswamy told 22News, “Given already the shortage we have in this country of air traffic controllers, this training facility and the research that will be done, particularly for the new types of vehicles that will be used, I think is really important both for our students, for western Mass and for the country as a whole.”

One of the most advanced sections of the facility features a 360-degree 3-D air traffic control tower simulator. This will be used for advanced research purposes and for the training and certification of air traffic controllers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

These are the 40 lowest ranked high schools in Massachusetts, according to U.S. News & World Report

Two of the virtual schools in Massachusetts ranked among the lowest school in the state, according to U.S. News & World Report. Greenfield Commonwealth Virtual School and Tec Connections Academy Commonwealth Virtual School ranked between 13,383 to 17,843 in the National Rankings and 307 to 340 within Massachusetts. The ranking comes about a month after Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley recommended renewing both schools’ certificates, but also noted concerns for the schools’ “poor academic outcomes” and “the delivery of its academic program.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Government
Chicopee, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Chicopee, MA
Local
Massachusetts Industry
Chicopee, MA
Business
WSBS

Have You Seen Blue Trees in Massachusetts? What Does This Mean?

The color blue has many meanings. For example, in a previous post, we mentioned that a blue porch light may mean a few things including spreading autism awareness as April is Autism Awareness Month, and the color blue is associated with autism. You can find out other reasons why you would display a blue porch light by going here. Also, you may have seen around the Halloween season, that some candy buckets are blue. Most likely the reason for this is the child carrying the blue bucket is autistic. You can read more about the blue candy buckets by going here. The color blue certainly has many meanings.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Here’s how Mayor Wu is planning to turn renters into homebuyers

“Homeownership is so critical to our goals and our future as a city.”. As part of Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s operating budget proposal and federal spending plan that were filed earlier this month, the city prioritized using funds to address Boston’s housing crisis and expand affordable homeownership. In a press conference with other community leaders on Tuesday, Wu highlighted the proposal to invest $106 million in homeownership opportunities for Boston residents over three years.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Baker
Person
Richard Neal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umass#Western Massachusetts#Air Transportation#Uas#Westfield State#3 D Air Traffic Control
Live 95.9

This is the Healthiest County in Massachusetts, Check Out the Top Ten

Berkshire County has plenty of options when it comes to getting outside and exercising, plus a bevy of gyms and studios for those who want to stay indoors. Couple those options with farm-to-table restaurants and health-conscious eateries up and down the county, there is really no excuse not to live a healthy and active lifestyle living in The Berkshires. But just how healthy is Berkshire County?
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
WWLP

WWLP

20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy