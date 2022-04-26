ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Academic Magnet named #2 high school in the country

By Sophie Brams
 2 days ago

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Academic Magnet High School has been named the second-best high school in the nation for the third consecutive year.

This is the fourth consecutive year that Academic Magnet made the top two on U.S. News and World Report’s annual rankings. In 2019, the Raptors were number one in the country.

Academic Magnet was also named the second-best magnet school behind Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria, Va.

“I am honored to accept this recognition on behalf of our whole school community,” AMHS Principal and alumnus Jacob Perlmutter said. “A lot of people – students, faculty, staff, and parents – worked hard for this. They did the heavy lifting to contribute to Academic Magnet’s long-standing tradition as one of the top schools in our nation.

The Raptors led the way for high schools in South Carolina followed by Charleston School of the Arts and Palmetto Scholars Academy.

The national rankings include data on nearly 24,000 public high schools. Nearly 18,000 of those are ranked on six factors based on state assessment performance and how well students are prepared for college.

Academic Magnet was the only high school in South Carolina ranked in the top 100.

