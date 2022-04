GAYLORD — The board of health for the Health Department of Northwest Michigan has reached an agreement with Lisa Peacock on her departure from the department. The board voted 7-0 Tuesday to approve a settlement with Peacock who resigned in February as health officer along with her health officer role with the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department. Her last day is April 29.

