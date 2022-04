HOUSTON – A fugitive wanted on multiple felony warrants was fatally shot by an officer in east Houston Wednesday afternoon, Houston police said. At about 10 a.m. members of an HPD tactical team began searching for a fugitive wanted for outstanding warrants. At about 2 p.m. they saw an individual they believed was the suspect. They continued their surveillance, and at about 2:45 p.m. they saw the suspect get into the front passenger seat of a vehicle which subsequently left the area.

