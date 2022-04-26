ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Doubling down on dollar homes in Baltimore

By Jeff Hager
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DAhAT_0fKrrS6y00

Crime, blight and flight.

Baltimore has its challenges, and for months, City Council President Nick Mosby, has been pushing a plan to offer legacy residents, those who have lived in the city for at least a decade, a chance to buy a vacant lot or home for just a dollar.

“In many of these communities, folks are paying a 1,000, 1,100 or 1,200 in rent when they literally could own the same properties or homes for 600, 700 and 800 dollars a month,” said Mosby.

In the heated housing market, Mosby says investors are grabbing up properties in the city, but he says if the city invests in the program, it could help level the playing field for low-to-moderate income buyers.

“The grant money, the repair grant bill, is still built in there to $50,000. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said the council president.

Critics of the proposal say the banks would balk at providing mortgages to completely renovate vacant homes.

But the non-profit, Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America or NACA, has thrown its support behind the measure.

“With the best mortgage in the country with no down payment, with no closing costs at a below-market, fixed rate. Today’s rate for a 30-year mortgage is 4.375, and we never consider one’s credit score. Just the payments that they control,” said NACA CEO & Founder Bruce Marks.

NACA says it could assist and finance 1,000 residents over the next 18 months, if only supporters can overcome the push back from the top down at City Hall.

“This is just an opportunity for the council to re-convene to talk about some of the concerns that came from the administration and that also came frankly from some council members and just really meet them head on,” said Mosby.

Comments / 15

1207
2d ago

Yep because some one close to me brought a $1 home it cost them a lot to have it remodel and that was years ago and the cost of every thing has went up $50,000 would be a big help but think people will still have to come out there pockets sounds good but until they can stop these killers i would not feel safe in the area those houses are in do not feel safe in the area we are in now Baltimore county how about investing in getting more police protection to get these murders off the street so people can feel safe in those homes

Reply(1)
6
The Wise guy
2d ago

I remember the Schaefer administration had the dollar house and that was a good program hopefully this will go through

Reply(1)
7
Nettie Pooh
2d ago

Bring it back❕ It use to work. Until they realized they could buy them themselves fix them and over charge to live in s Community they would never live in.

Reply
2
Related
FingerLakes1.com

Housing Market: What will prices of houses be in 2023?

Interest rates on home loans continue to rise, which has some housing market experts thinking prices could drop in 2022-23. In 2021, the housing market exploded, raising the prices of homes more than in 2007 during the financial collapse. According to AS News, there are reasons for the growth in...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Business
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Business
Local
Maryland Government
City
Baltimore, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Real Estate
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Maryland State
Maryland Real Estate
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Marks
TheStreet

Here's Where U.S. Home Prices Are Falling

As the debate on whether we're steering straight into a housing battle rages on, some some pockets of the country are seeing small declines in home prices after months or even years of unfettered growth. In large part due to low affordability and available inventory on the market, many are...
REAL ESTATE
Virginia Mercury

One of Virginia’s poorest cities is also its least healthy, new rankings show

For the second year in a row, Petersburg ranked as the least healthy locality in Virginia while Falls Church took over first place. The rankings, released Wednesday by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and University of Wisconsin’s Population Health Institute, are meant to offer an annual snapshot of more than 90 measures affecting health and […] The post One of Virginia’s poorest cities is also its least healthy, new rankings show appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Ocean City Today

Hogan urges Marylanders to get vaccinated with $1M prize on the line

(The Center Square) – With the grand prize drawing nearing for the Vax Cash 2.0 promotion, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is encouraging residents to become vaccinated. The governor announced the $1 million grand prize drawing will be held on Tuesday. Hogan said residents have until Monday to become vaccinated to qualify for the drawing.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltimore City Council#Mortgage#Housing Market#Naca Ceo
Baltimore Times

Governor Hogan Announces $200 Million Affordable Housing Package to Address Rising Costs

New Tools and Programs Will Create More Than 6,000 Additional. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that more than $200 million in financing tools and new programs will be made available to create new affordable housing opportunities in the state. The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) will administer the funds to produce more than 6,000 additional units statewide amid rising construction costs and interest rates.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Stateline

Rising Construction Costs Stall Affordable Housing Projects

To start building an 80-unit affordable housing project in Texas, real estate developer MVAH Partners must find a way to fill a $3 million financing gap due to the rising cost of construction. MVAH Partners received federal tax credits in February of last year to build the apartments. Since then,...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Mortgages
money.com

Today's Mortgage Rates Ease Lower | April 22, 2022

The national average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is now at 6.06%, dropping 0.065 percentage points compared to yesterday. Most other loan categories are either lower than yesterday or unchanged. The latest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 6.06%. ⇓. The latest rate on a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage...
REAL ESTATE
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy