Panthers GM Scott Fitterer 'would feel comfortable' drafting QB at No. 6

Is Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer setting up a smokescreen heading into the 2022 NFL Draft? Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer raised eyebrows last month when he openly admitted that "we do need a quarterback" who would, at the very least, compete with current starter and 2018 first-round draft choice Sam Darnold.

Since that time, the Panthers have repeatedly been linked with former Cleveland Browns starter Baker Mayfield in rumors after Cleveland landed Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans in March. However, it was reported Monday that the Panthers aren't expected to trade for Mayfield before this year's draft begins on Thursday night "if they do it at all." That has some believing Carolina will use pick No. 6 to acquire a future QB1, specifically either Kenny Pickett of the Pittsburgh Panthers or Malik Willis of the Liberty Flames.

According to Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk, Fitterer teased on Tuesday he could grab a signal-caller with the sixth pick.

"I would feel comfortable with one of them, or actually a couple of them, at six," Fitterer said of the quarterbacks in this draft class.

In mock drafts updated earlier on Tuesday, CBS Sports analysts Chris Trapasso, Pete Prisco, and Kyle Stackpole all predicted Carolina will spend the sixth selection on Pickett. Such a decision presumably would take the Panthers out of conversations regarding Mayfield and San Francisco 49ers veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.