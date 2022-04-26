ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Ducey lawyer drops out of Maricopa prosector race

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s in-house lawyer has dropped her bid for the Republican nomination as the top prosecutor in Maricopa County.

Anni Foster announced her decision to end her campaign on social media Monday night. Her decision came days after the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors picked Rachel Mitchell to be interim county attorney. Foster, Mitchell and Goodyear city prosecutor Gina Godbehere all announced primary runs for the seat in the days after former County Attorney Allister Adel stepped down last month.

The board interviewed the three Republicans early last week and then chose Mitchell as the temporary replacement. The sole Democratic candidate is Julie Gunnigle, who also sought the office in 2020. The board was required to name a Republican to the office.

