While the Phoenix Suns earned a hard-fought series victory over the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, it wasn’t all smiles for the entire squad. Emotions were high and tears were flowing on the court after the Suns’ 115-109 win in Game 6 on Thursday night. Pelicans coach Willie Green spent the previous two seasons on the Suns’ bench, serving as the assistant for Monty Williams. Fresh off the Suns’ Western Conference title last season, the Pelicans hired Green over the summer.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 14 HOURS AGO