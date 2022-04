A few weeks back my kids went bananas for a robotic server at a local California Pizza Kitchen. For my next feat of parenting magic, I just might stop by Jack in the Box. That's because the company known for its round-headed mascot is piloting a fry cook robot and an automatic beverage dispensing robot, with the potential to further integrate the technology in the months ahead. The robots are from fast food automation company Miso Robotics, and the addition of Jack in the Box to its growing list of pilot customers, which includes major national chains like Chipotle and White Castle, marks a milestone in the whirlwind rise of a crowdfunded company that seems to be effectively giving fast food over to the robots.

