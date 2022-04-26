ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North East, MD

Turkey Point Vineyards to open new tasting room, offers free tastings

By By JANE BELLMYER
 3 days ago

NORTH EAST — Turkey Point Vineyard and Tasting Room is going to be busy for the next couple of months at both its locations; the tasting room at 116 South Main St. in downtown North East and the vineyard at 2963 Turkey Point Road outside of town.

“This Sunday is the 8th anniversary of the Tasting Room,” said Doris Behnke, co-owner of the family run business. From noon until 6 p.m. enjoy free wine tasting and snacks.

“Of course you can buy a glass or a bottle,” Behnke said.

On May 14 the party moves out to the vineyard with a ribbon cutting of the new Wine Tasting Room where the grapes are grown and the wine made.

“We’ll have a celebration from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.,” Behnke said, noting that the room will stay open until 6 p.m. at the vineyard five miles outside of town.

For fans of the downtown location the clock is ticking. With the new wine tasting room opening May 14, Turkey Point will be closing its Main Street store June 30.

