Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Now, when I lived in Florida, I had lived with one of my friends near a golf course, and let me tell you, the number of golf balls that we picked up around the house was ridiculous. I mean it's not like everyone is an amazing golfer, so of course, some balls would be hit out of the golf course and in our yard.

KINGSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO