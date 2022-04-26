Community-led placemaking program to enhance Baltimore neighborhoods

Mayor Brandon Scott and the Baltimore City Department of Transportation Director Steve Sharkey announced the development of a new community-led placemaking program.

The program allows community organizations to implement creative enhancements in city public right-of-way.

Art installations will also be a part of the program, as they help to beautify Baltimore neighborhoods, calm traffic and increase public space for pedestrians.

Some of the placemaking projects include:



Artistic paintings on streets or sidewalks

Landscape plantings

Planters and barriers for traffic calming or tactical urbanism

Temporary public spaces built within the roadway

Other unique urban designs

Organizations can learn more about this initiative, see enhancement examples and apply to install their own placemaking projects in city communities by clicking here .