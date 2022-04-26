ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community-led placemaking program to enhance Baltimore neighborhoods

By Rushaad Hayward
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
Mayor Brandon Scott and the Baltimore City Department of Transportation Director Steve Sharkey announced the development of a new community-led placemaking program.

The program allows community organizations to implement creative enhancements in city public right-of-way.

Art installations will also be a part of the program, as they help to beautify Baltimore neighborhoods, calm traffic and increase public space for pedestrians.

Some of the placemaking projects include:

  • Artistic paintings on streets or sidewalks
  • Landscape plantings
  • Planters and barriers for traffic calming or tactical urbanism
  • Temporary public spaces built within the roadway
  • Other unique urban designs

Organizations can learn more about this initiative, see enhancement examples and apply to install their own placemaking projects in city communities by clicking here .

