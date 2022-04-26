Community-led placemaking program to enhance Baltimore neighborhoods
Mayor Brandon Scott and the Baltimore City Department of Transportation Director Steve Sharkey announced the development of a new community-led placemaking program.
The program allows community organizations to implement creative enhancements in city public right-of-way.
Art installations will also be a part of the program, as they help to beautify Baltimore neighborhoods, calm traffic and increase public space for pedestrians.
Some of the placemaking projects include:
- Artistic paintings on streets or sidewalks
- Landscape plantings
- Planters and barriers for traffic calming or tactical urbanism
- Temporary public spaces built within the roadway
- Other unique urban designs
Organizations can learn more about this initiative, see enhancement examples and apply to install their own placemaking projects in city communities by clicking here .
