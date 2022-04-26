Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chesterfield, City of Richmond, Henrico by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 08:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clay The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. .Rainfall this weekend will cause additional rises. The current forecast only takes into account precipitation through 7 AM Saturday. Rainfall is anticipated to last through Sunday, so the precipitation from the entire event is not taken into account. Additional rises are possible with additional rainfall on Saturday and Sunday. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Fargo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, 3rd Street underpass is closed (Moorhead). * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 20.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 AM CDT Friday was 21.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 20.1 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet.

CLAY COUNTY, MN ・ 2 HOURS AGO