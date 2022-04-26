ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar County, IA

Frost Advisory issued for Cedar, Des Moines, Henry, Iowa, Jefferson, Johnson, Keokuk by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-27 02:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bates, Henry by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 21:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bates; Henry A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Henry and east central Bates Counties through 930 AM CDT At 853 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Montrose, or 15 miles east of Butler, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Clinton, Calhoun, Deepwater, Montrose, Coal, Brownington, Tightwad, Hartwell, La Due, Ballard and Truman Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BATES COUNTY, MO
Daily Mail

Billiard ball-size hailstones, freezing blizzards and raging tornadoes tear across South and Midwest as spring takes a back seat

Major storms pummeled parts of the South and Central U.S. with tornadoes, record-breaking sized hail and historic blizzard conditions, causing widespread damage, thousands of power outages, and leaving dozens of people injured. Tornado watches and warnings remained in effect for northern Iowa, a section of central Texas and parts of...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fremont, Montgomery, Page by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fremont; Montgomery; Page The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Fremont County in southwestern Iowa Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa Page County in southwestern Iowa * Until 1030 AM CDT. * At 943 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Essex, or 24 miles north of Tarkio, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Clarinda around 955 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Villisca. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Martin, St. Lucie by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 11:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Martin; St. Lucie FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of east central Florida, including the following counties, Martin and St. Lucie. * WHEN...Until 100 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1143 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2.5 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Walton, Jensen Beach, Nettles Island, North River Shores, and Waveland. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Cass, Henry, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Cass; Henry; Johnson The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a Hydrologic Outlook for the following rivers Big Creek at Blairstown This hydrologic outlook is based on the forecast rainfall for the next 24 hours and estimated runoff from earlier rainfall. Crests may vary if actual rainfall or runoff is greater or less than anticipated. Location: Big Creek at Blairstown Flood stage: 20.0 feet Latest stage: 12.4 feet at 9 AM Friday Maximum Forecast Stage: 21.5 feet at 1 AM Sunday May 01 Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun 1pm 1pm 1pm Big Creek Blairstown 20.0 12.4 Fri 9am 12.5 19.3 21.4 Later statements, possibly warnings, may be issued as additional information becomes available.
CASS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dickinson, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening by 1000 PM CDT /1100 PM EDT/. Target Area: Dickinson; Marquette The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Michigan Michigamme River near Witch Lake affecting Marquette and Dickinson Counties. .Lack of recent rainfall and a decreasing snow melt will allow the Michigamme River to continue to fall. River is expected to fall below advisory criteria tonight. For the Michigamme River...including Witch Lake...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Michigamme River near Witch Lake. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 8.5 feet, Water begins to cover County Road LG 2.6 miles northwest of M-95 * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:10 AM CDT Friday /9:10 AM EDT Friday/ the stage was 8.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 8.4 feet Saturday morning. - Action stage is 8.5 feet. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock, Washington and St. Tammany Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Pearl River. * WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lower portions of streets in River Gardens Subdivision will begin to flood. Secondary roads to the river and throughout Honey Island Swamp will remain inundated. Property in the vicinity of the gage is flooded threatening about 20 homes along the left bank. The Bogue Chitto National Wildlife Refuge will be closed to hunting at the 15.5 foot stage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 16.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning and continue falling to 9.5 feet Monday, May 09. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.2 feet on 05/10/1953. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Codington, Day, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Marshall, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 08:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Codington; Day; Deuel; Grant; Hamlin; Marshall; Roberts DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Marshall, Roberts, Day, Codington, Grant, Hamlin and Deuel Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CODINGTON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 06:12:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Hydaburg * WHEN...Until 9 AM AKDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions due to low visibility.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Kittson, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 10:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Kittson; Marshall The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. .The Red River at Drayton continues to rise and is expected to cross into major flood stage this weekend. Additional rainfall this weekend may cause further rises on the Red, although the extent is not yet known at this time. The current forecast only takes into account precipitation through 7 AM Saturday morning. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. General urban flood damage to the city of Drayton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 41.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM CDT Friday was 41.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 42.7 feet early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Dallam, Hansford, Hartley, Lipscomb, Moore, Ochiltree, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Dallam; Hansford; Hartley; Lipscomb; Moore; Ochiltree; Sherman WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph expected with gusts generally of 35 to 45 mph and isolated to 50 mph. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Beaver, Cimarron and Texas Counties. In Texas, Dallam, Hansford, Hartley, Lipscomb, Moore, Ochiltree and Sherman Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
DALLAM COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Lemhi County, Western Lemhi County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 08:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Lemhi County; Western Lemhi County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING ABOVE 4500 FEET Snow showers will continue today, but very minimal impacts are expected, so the advisory will be allowed to expire at 9AM.
LEMHI COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grand Forks, Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 10:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Grand Forks; Walsh The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. .The Red River at Oslo has crested and will begin to fall over the next few days. Additional rainfall this weekend may cause further rises on the Red, although the extent is not yet known at this time. The current forecast only takes into account precipitation through 7 AM Saturday morning. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Oslo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 37.5 feet, State Highway 1 overtops (MN DOT). * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 37.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CDT Friday was 37.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 36.0 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 17:17:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock, Washington and St. Tammany Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...Until Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 20.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Monday morning and continue falling to 9.5 feet Monday, May 09. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.6 feet on 02/09/1996. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS

