Cumberland County, TN

Frost Advisory issued for Cumberland, Fentress, Pickett by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-27 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 11:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Benton; Morgan A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Benton and northwestern Morgan Counties through NOON CDT At 1136 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lincoln, or 9 miles southeast of Windsor, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Cole Camp... Syracuse Brandon... Mora Florence MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
BENTON COUNTY, MO
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
County
Cumberland County, TN
County
Pickett County, TN
County
Fentress County, TN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Independence, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 10:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Newport affecting Jackson and Independence Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...White River At Newport. * WHEN...Until Wednesday evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 23.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 19.6 feet Monday, May 09. - Action stage is 21.5 feet. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date White River Newport 26.0 23.8 Fri 10 AM 23.0 22.4 21.9 *** Crested ***
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cooper by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 12:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cooper A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL PETTIS AND SOUTHERN COOPER COUNTIES At 1242 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Otterville, or 11 miles east of Sedalia, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pilot Grove, Smithton, Otterville, Bunceton, Prairie Home and Clifton City. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COOPER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Arkansas, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 10:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Arkansas; Monroe The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Clarendon. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Flooding of cropland and timber is occurring. Roads to homes and cabins in lower Maddox Bay area off Highway 146 south of Clarendon impassible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 28.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 28.3 feet. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date White River Clarendon 26.0 28.3 Fri 10 AM 28.3 28.3 28.2 *** Crested ***
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beaverhead, Gallatin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Beaverhead; Gallatin; Madison WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Beaverhead, Gallatin and Madison Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels are rising today, with snow changing back to rain at lower elevations.
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT
#Frost Advisory
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 11:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Calhoun The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...Illinois Mississippi River at Hannibal. Mississippi River at Louisiana. Mississippi River at Clarksville. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Clarksville. * WHEN...Until late Monday evening. * IMPACTS...At 25.5 feet, State Route P east of Elsberry begins flooding just east of the levee. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 25.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:00 AM CDT Friday was 25.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon and continue falling to 23.2 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg 1 pm Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Mississippi River Clarksville 25.0 25.9 25.5 25.1 24.4 23.8 23.4
CALHOUN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pettis, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 12:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pettis; Saline A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL PETTIS AND SOUTH CENTRAL SALINE COUNTIES At 1214 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near La Monte, or 9 miles northwest of Sedalia, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sedalia, Sweet Springs, La Monte, Green Ridge, Houstonia and Hughesville. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 70 and 75. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Crook, Northern Campbell, Western Crook, Weston by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 02:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 12:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may produce accumulating small hail. Driving through deep hail is like driving on slushy roads. Slow down and do not brake suddenly. Target Area: Northeastern Crook; Northern Campbell; Western Crook; Weston; Wyoming Black Hills Thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Harding, southwestern Meade, Lawrence, Oglala Lakota, Fall River, western Bennett, Pennington, Butte, Custer, southwestern Jackson, northeastern Weston, northeastern Campbell and Crook Counties through 1230 PM MDT At 1105 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles west of Broadus to 2 miles northeast of Whitney Lake. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Far northeastern Wyoming through the Black Hills into Pine Ridge. This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 1 and 89. Interstate 90 in Wyoming between Mile Markers 170 and 207. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Jefferson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. * WHERE...Jefferson and Central and Southern Lewis and Clark Counties. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels are rising today, with snow changing back to rain at lower elevations.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Adams, Bowman, Burleigh, Dickey, Emmons, Grant, Hettinger by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Target Area: Adams; Bowman; Burleigh; Dickey; Emmons; Grant; Hettinger; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McIntosh; Morton; Sioux; Slope; Stark; Stutsman WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT MDT /1 AM CDT/ TONIGHT TO 9 PM MDT /10 PM CDT/ SATURDAY * WHAT...North winds to around 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Southwest and south central North Dakota, including the James River Valley. * WHEN...From Midnight MDT /1 AM CDT/ tonight to 9 PM MDT /10 PM CDT/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Things left unsecured outside will be blown around.
ADAMS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Baraga, Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 12:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by Saturday afternoon at 400 PM EDT. Target Area: Baraga; Houghton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan Sturgeon River near Chassell affecting Houghton and Baraga Counties. .With no recent rainfall, diminished snowmelt, and decreased releases upstream from Prickett Dam, river levels will continue to fall slowly. Additional precipitation this weekend may lead to increased river levels again. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Sturgeon River near Chassell. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 10.5 feet, The river begins to overflow onto Sturgeon River Road...Rajala Road...and Aho Road * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:00 PM EDT Friday the stage was 10.65 feet and slowly falling. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:00 PM EDT Friday was 10.7 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 10.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.7 feet on 04/02/2008. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Periods of snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. * WHERE...In Montana, Pryor/Northern Bighorn Mountains. In Wyoming, Northeast Bighorn Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to slick and snowpacked roads and limited visibility.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Goshen County, Niobrara County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph...or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: Goshen County; Niobrara County HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT..Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Western Nebraska Panhandle, Niobrara and Goshen Counties in eastern Wyoming. * WHEN...6 PM this evening through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
GOSHEN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 10:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued this afternoon. Target Area: Hancock; Henderson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Burlington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Burlington. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 15.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 14.2 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Butte, Custer Co Plains, Fall River, Harding by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Butte; Custer Co Plains; Fall River; Harding; Hermosa Foot Hills; Northern Foot Hills; Northern Meade Co Plains; Oglala Lakota; Perkins; Rapid City; Southern Foot Hills; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills; Ziebach WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwestern and southwestern South Dakota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation and the Cheyenne River Reservation. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lower Yampa River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 12:17:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Lower Yampa River Basin WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Lower Yampa River Basin. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
MOFFAT COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Ashley, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 10:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Saturday afternoon at 1215 PM CDT. Target Area: Ashley; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Arkansas Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam affecting Union and Ashley Counties. For the Ouachita River...including Felsenthal Lock and Dam...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam, Arkansas. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...Minor lowland flooding in the Felsenthal National Wildlife Refuge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Friday the pool stage was 72.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river pool stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CDT Friday was 72.4 feet. - Forecast...Expect little change through early Saturday morning as the Ouachita River crests at 72.4 feet. - Flood pool stage is 70 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ASHLEY COUNTY, AR

