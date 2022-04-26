Frost Advisory issued for Cumberland, Fentress, Pickett by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 02:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 12:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may produce accumulating small hail. Driving through deep hail is like driving on slushy roads. Slow down and do not brake suddenly. Target Area: Northeastern Crook; Northern Campbell; Western Crook; Weston; Wyoming Black Hills Thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Harding, southwestern Meade, Lawrence, Oglala Lakota, Fall River, western Bennett, Pennington, Butte, Custer, southwestern Jackson, northeastern Weston, northeastern Campbell and Crook Counties through 1230 PM MDT At 1105 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles west of Broadus to 2 miles northeast of Whitney Lake. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Far northeastern Wyoming through the Black Hills into Pine Ridge. This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 1 and 89. Interstate 90 in Wyoming between Mile Markers 170 and 207. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
