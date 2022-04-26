Frost Advisory issued for Bureau, Henderson, Henry, McDonough, Mercer, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 07:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Marshall The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota Snake River AT Alvarado affecting Marshall County. Snake River below Warren affecting Marshall County. .Rainfall this weekend will cause additional rises. The current forecast only takes into account precipitation over the next 24 hours. Rainfall is anticipated to last through Sunday, so the precipitation from the entire event is not taken into account. Additional rises are possible with additional rainfall on Saturday and Sunday. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Snake River below Warren. * WHEN...Until late Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 67.0 feet, MINOR FLOOD STAGE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 67.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:45 AM CDT Friday was 67.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 68.5 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 67.0 feet.

