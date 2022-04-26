State Police plan sobriety and seat belt checkpoint in Acadia Parish

A sobriety and seat belt checkpoint will be set up in Acadia Parish on Thursday, April 28.

Louisiana State Police say Troopers will be out at an undisclosed location in Acadia Parish starting Thursday at 8:00 pm to 4:00 am. Troopers say the checkpoint is an effort to combat impaired driving in the area.

"Our mission will be to detect and arrest impaired drivers before they can cause injury or death to themselves or others," State Police say.

Troopers will also be checking vehicles for unrestrained motorists and occupants in an effort to reduce the number of traffic-related fatalities caused by not wearing a seat belt. Motorists are encouraged to designate a sober driver and buckle up.

To report impaired drivers, motorists are encouraged to dial *LSP (*577) from their cellular phone to reach the nearest Louisiana State Police troop location or dial 911 to contact local law enforcement.

