ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acadia Parish, LA

State Police plan sobriety and seat belt checkpoint in Acadia Parish

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36ciPk_0fKrpnll00

A sobriety and seat belt checkpoint will be set up in Acadia Parish on Thursday, April 28.

Louisiana State Police say Troopers will be out at an undisclosed location in Acadia Parish starting Thursday at 8:00 pm to 4:00 am. Troopers say the checkpoint is an effort to combat impaired driving in the area.

"Our mission will be to detect and arrest impaired drivers before they can cause injury or death to themselves or others," State Police say.

Troopers will also be checking vehicles for unrestrained motorists and occupants in an effort to reduce the number of traffic-related fatalities caused by not wearing a seat belt. Motorists are encouraged to designate a sober driver and buckle up.

To report impaired drivers, motorists are encouraged to dial *LSP (*577) from their cellular phone to reach the nearest Louisiana State Police troop location or dial 911 to contact local law enforcement.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
KLFY News 10

“I don’t care if they kids or not, I’ll shoot them!”: Louisiana woman behind bars after threatening juveniles with handgun

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, around 8:21 PM, Monroe Police was dispatched to the 1400 block of South Grand Street in reference to a disturbance. Officers made contact with juvenile victims who advised a Black female waived a firearm during a verbal altercation. According to police, the suspect yelled, “I don’t […]
MONROE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
County
Acadia Parish, LA
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Cars
Acadia Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
MyArkLaMiss

Convicted felon arrested again in Louisiana, investigation concludes with seizure of cocaine, money, pistol and more

ANGIE, La. (BRPROUD) – A resident in Washington Parish is facing multiple charges after an investigation led by the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force. Osric Merrell Hines, 44, was arrested on Monday, March 28. The results of the investigation allowed law enforcement to obtain an arrest warrant and search warrant. “Task Force detectives, […]
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

Man accused of armed robbery at casino in Louisiana on Easter

GREENSBURG, La. (BRPROUD) – Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa is asking the public to take a good look at the photos posted below. The person in these pictures allegedly “entered the Lucky Dollar Casino, located at 5869 Hwy. 10 in Greensburg, brandishing a small semi automatic handgun and proceeded to rob it,” according to Crime Stoppers […]
GREENSBURG, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sobriety#Louisiana State Police#Checkpoint#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WAFB

Woman miscarries after attack in Baton Rouge; arrest made

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a woman for her alleged involvement in the death of a fetus. Investigators said DeShay Carter, 25, attacked a 23-year-old pregnant woman outside of the victim’s home on Saturday, April 23. The victim was taken to the hospital on Monday, April 25, for medical complications and lost her unborn child.
MyArkLaMiss

“Twenty year old cold cases solved thanks to the West Monroe police department crime scene unit”: West Monroe Citizens Police Academy

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Citizen’s Police Academy is an eleven-week program designed to give citizens a working knowledge of the West Monroe Police Department. Each session consists of weekly classes that meet at various locations in the city of West Monroe.  Classes are held in the spring and fall each year. The instruction gives […]
WEST MONROE, LA
KATC News

KATC News

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy