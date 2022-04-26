ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Man Arrested After Making Random Obscene Video Calls To Strangers

By Jake Grissom
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s0nWa_0fKrpgag00 Adam Smith, 35

A 35-year-old Florida man has been arrested in connection with a series of obscene video calls made to unsuspecting strangers.

The investigation began in mid-February when detectives received at least three reports from victims who received video calls from an unknown man who was completely nude making lewd gestures on camera.

Through investigation, detectives learned the calls came from two different phone numbers associated with Adam Smith, 35.

Detectives further confirmed Smith’s identity using screenshots from the videos which captured Smith’s tattoos.

During an interview, Smith admitted to recently making video calls to several random phone numbers and exposing himself on camera. He was arrested Monday and taken to the Sarasota County Correctional Facility.

Smith, of Englewood, was previously convicted on one count of Indecent Exposure in 2019 and is now charged with three counts each of Indecent Exposure and Obscene Communication.

He posted a $4,860 bond on Tuesday.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim or has additional information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Section at 941.861.4900. The investigation is ongoing.

