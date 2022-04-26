Seal Beach Police Department announces 2022 Seal Beach Classic Car Show road closures

A manager of a family-owned restaurant in Corona is fed up after the business was the target of four break-ins in less than one year. Security camera shows three men smashing a window and climbing inside Mi Terra Mexican Restaurant where they rummage inside, looking for valuables. It happened Tuesday around 3:30 a.m."Honestly they didn't take anything," said Manager Ivan Galvez. "There was nothing left to take." Since Galvez's family opened their dream restaurant 10 months ago on California Avenue, the attacks have been relentless. "We've been broken into four times," he added. The first break-in started in September, another in March, and twice in April. Each time the thieves leave a mess. "It's about $550 per panel to fix the doors they break, depending on who you go with," Galvez said. The family is working to get steel-coated doors and windows, which they hope would deter future criminals. None of the thieves have been caught by investigators so far.

CORONA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO