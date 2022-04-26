ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

25 of the Most Affordable Rich Countries

By Liz Blossom
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UOhEL_0fKro26G00 With inflation surging worldwide, the prices of everyday items are soaring, but not at the same level everywhere. It is too early to tell exactly how each nation is dealing with the current price pressures, but before the recent turmoil at least, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development compared prices across wealthier nations.

To identify the 25 most affordable rich countries, 24/7 Wall St. looked at the 2021 price level index for 44 countries from the OECD. According to the OECD, comparative price level indices “provide a measure of the differences in the general price levels of countries.” Countries are ranked based on the level of prices in that country compared to the average prices across the OECD. (Find out if any of the countries on the list are also among the happiest countries in the world .)

We also added 2020 population figures from the OECD, as well as GDP per capita based on purchasing power parity from the World Bank, expressed in 2017 international dollars.

Normally, prices in a given area tend to reflect, among other factors, what residents can afford. Wealthier nations, therefore, tend to have higher prices, and vice versa. Taking GDP per capita to represent a measure of wealth, this generally holds true among the 25 countries on the list, though not entirely.

For example, France is among the most affordable countries. Prices in France are 2% less than the average across OECD nations even though its GDP per capita ranks 19th highest. Even more pronounced, prices in South Korea are 18% cheaper than average, with the country’s GDP per capita ranking 18th highest.

The other more affordable rich countries have generally lower GDP per capita, with three of the five most affordable countries having among the five lowest GDP per capita (of the 44 countries considered). Prices in India, Indonesia, and Colombia are 63%, 61%, and 58% cheaper than the average, respectively, with their GDPs per capita ranking 43, 44, and 41 respectively.

There are many considerations for quality of life other than affordability, of course, including access to food, housing, quality education, and good jobs. Of the 25 most affordable wealthy countries, seven - France, Korea, Spain, Portugal, Italy, China, and Poland - are rated by U.S. News and World Report among the 25 countries offering the best quality of life. (Here are rich countries with the best and worst quality of life .)

On the other hand, several of the most affordable countries, including Turkey, China, and India, rank, by IQAir, as having among the worst air pollution in the world .

These are the 25 most affordable among the wealthy countries of the world

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yc8FV_0fKro26G00

25. France
> Affordability index: 2% less than avg.
> GDP per capita: $42,313 (#19 highest out of 44 countries)
> Population (2020): 67,347,238 (#14 largest out of 44 countries)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kAbSG_0fKro26G00

24. Italy
> Affordability index: 11% less than avg.
> GDP per capita: $39,005 (#22 highest out of 44 countries)
> Population (2020): 59,449,527 (#16 largest out of 44 countries)

ALSO READ: Countries Most Dependent on Oil Trade

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GpYIt_0fKro26G00

23. Spain
> Affordability index: 15% less than avg.
> GDP per capita: $36,220 (#26 highest out of 44 countries)
> Population (2020): 47,351,567 (#19 largest out of 44 countries)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G2uLY_0fKro26G00

22. South Korea.
> Affordability index: 18% less than avg.
> GDP per capita: $42,381 (#18 highest out of 44 countries)
> Population (2020): 51,780,579 (#17 largest out of 44 countries)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CD0yY_0fKro26G00

21. Portugal
> Affordability index: 22% less than avg.
> GDP per capita: $31,935 (#29 highest out of 44 countries)
> Population (2020): 10,297,081 (#29 largest out of 44 countries)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q7n2P_0fKro26G00

20. Slovenia
> Affordability index: 23% less than avg.
> GDP per capita: $37,091 (#25 highest out of 44 countries)
> Population (2020): 2,100,126 (#42 largest out of 44 countries)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uTRXY_0fKro26G00

19. China
> Affordability index: 24% less than avg.
> GDP per capita: $16,316 (#39 highest out of 44 countries)
> Population (2020): 1,439,323,774 (#1 largest out of 44 countries)

ALSO READ: Countries With the Worst Air Pollution in the World

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FaazB_0fKro26G00

18. Greece
> Affordability index: 26% less than avg.
> GDP per capita: $27,035 (#34 highest out of 44 countries)
> Population (2020): 10,707,972 (#26 largest out of 44 countries)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42bGVN_0fKro26G00

17. Slovakia
> Affordability index: 26% less than avg.
> GDP per capita: $30,510 (#31 highest out of 44 countries)
> Population (2020): 5,458,827 (#36 largest out of 44 countries)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A55Gj_0fKro26G00

16. Estonia
> Affordability index: 26% less than avg.
> GDP per capita: $35,215 (#27 highest out of 44 countries)
> Population (2020): 1,329,479 (#44 largest out of 44 countries)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y0BrD_0fKro26G00

15. Latvia
> Affordability index: 31% less than avg.
> GDP per capita: $30,083 (#32 highest out of 44 countries)
> Population (2020): 1,900,448 (#43 largest out of 44 countries)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32wP8c_0fKro26G00

14. Czech Republic
> Affordability index: 32% less than avg.
> GDP per capita: $38,508 (#23 highest out of 44 countries)
> Population (2020): 10,700,155 (#27 largest out of 44 countries)

ALSO READ: Rich Countries With the Best and Worst Life Satisfaction

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24FowI_0fKro26G00

13. Chile
> Affordability index: 33% less than avg.
> GDP per capita: $23,325 (#36 highest out of 44 countries)
> Population (2020): 19,458,310 (#23 largest out of 44 countries)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UVtbC_0fKro26G00

12. Lithuania
> Affordability index: 37% less than avg.
> GDP per capita: $37,110 (#24 highest out of 44 countries)
> Population (2020): 2,794,890 (#41 largest out of 44 countries)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XfIzr_0fKro26G00

11. Hungary
> Affordability index: 41% less than avg.
> GDP per capita: $31,100 (#30 highest out of 44 countries)
> Population (2020): 9,750,153 (#30 largest out of 44 countries)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19gvOK_0fKro26G00

10. Costa Rica
> Affordability index: 41% less than avg.
> GDP per capita: $19,903 (#37 highest out of 44 countries)
> Population (2020): 5,111,238 (#38 largest out of 44 countries)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Betl_0fKro26G00

9. Mexico
> Affordability index: 43% less than avg.
> GDP per capita: $17,852 (#38 highest out of 44 countries)
> Population (2020): 127,792,286 (#10 largest out of 44 countries)

ALSO READ: Countries Most Dependent on Russian Oil

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NvfXI_0fKro26G00

8. South Africa
> Affordability index: 44% less than avg.
> GDP per capita: $12,666 (#42 highest out of 44 countries)
> Population (2020): 269,603,400 (#6 largest out of 44 countries)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41CLTi_0fKro26G00

7. Poland
> Affordability index: 45% less than avg.
> GDP per capita: $32,355 (#28 highest out of 44 countries)
> Population (2020): 38,354,173 (#20 largest out of 44 countries)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SjLj6_0fKro26G00

6. Brazil
> Affordability index: 45% less than avg.
> GDP per capita: $14,064 (#40 highest out of 44 countries)
> Population (2020): 211,755,692 (#8 largest out of 44 countries)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mehLb_0fKro26G00

5. Russia
> Affordability index: 58% less than avg.
> GDP per capita: $26,456 (#35 highest out of 44 countries)
> Population (2020): 146,459,803 (#9 largest out of 44 countries)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dNLGS_0fKro26G00

4. Colombia
> Affordability index: 58% less than avg.
> GDP per capita: $13,449 (#41 highest out of 44 countries)
> Population (2020): 50,911,747 (#18 largest out of 44 countries)

ALSO READ: Happiest Countries in the World

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mMUAZ_0fKro26G00

3. Indonesia
> Affordability index: 61% less than avg.
> GDP per capita: $11,445 (#43 highest out of 44 countries)
> Population (2020): 269,603,000 (#7 largest out of 44 countries)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fSDCd_0fKro26G00

2. India
> Affordability index: 63% less than avg.
> GDP per capita: $6,166 (#44 highest out of 44 countries)
> Population (2020): 1,380,004,000 (#2 largest out of 44 countries)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L9NMH_0fKro26G00

1. Turkey
> Affordability index: 66% less than avg.
> GDP per capita: $28,393 (#33 highest out of 44 countries)
> Population (2020): 83,384,688 (#12 largest out of 44 countries)

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
The US Sun

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE – Monster Putin ‘shaking uncontrollably’ in new video as fears grow over state of his health

EVIL Vladimir Putin's health has come under speculation after a new video shows the Russian strongman "shaking uncontrollably". The Russian tyrant's hands trembled violently in a clip showing him greeting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Kremlin. the footage shows a frail-looking Putin - who in recent weeks has been...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Gdp#Rich Countries#Gross Domestic Product#Oecd#The World Bank
24/7 Wall St.

This Is What a Nuclear War Would Do to the World

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has raised the specter of a nuclear war between Russia and the West, led by the United States. (This is the country with the most nuclear weapons.) The concern is that if Russia gets bogged down in a conventional war, or is losing it, the Kremlin will resort to using tactical […]
MILITARY
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Portugal
Country
Brazil
Country
China
NewsBreak
World Bank
Country
Indonesia
Country
Chile
Country
South Korea
Country
France
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
Country
India
NewsBreak
Housing
Country
South Africa
Country
Hungary
Country
Greece
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
97.1 FM Talk

Russia warns of nuclear war

In an interview with Russian TV, Sergei Lavrov said that Russia is essentially at war with NATO. This rhetoric has some worried that Russia may use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Lt. Col. Dakota Wood weighed in on the likelihood of this happening.
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

113K+
Followers
71K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy