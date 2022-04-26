ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima County, WA

JBLM soldier killed during training exercise at Yakima Training Center

By Peter Talbot
 2 days ago

A soldier from Joint Base Lewis-McChord was killed Monday during a training exercise at the Yakima Training Center, the military base said in a news release Tuesday. Two other soldiers sustained minor injuries.

U.S. Army Pfc. Joseph A. Marquez, 20, died in a single-vehicle incident. The soldier was from Delaware and was a member of the 2-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team in the 7th Infantry Division.

JBLM’s Division of Public Affairs did not disclose details of the incident. In its news release, the public affairs office said Marquez’s death was an accident. Yakima Training Center is a 327,000-acre training location in Yakima County.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Pfc. Marquez,” Lt. Col. Michael Filanowski said in the release. “Blackhawk Squadron sends its deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. Our prayers and thoughts are with them during this difficult time.”

Marquez joined the Army in 2021, according to a Facebook post from the 2-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team.

The soldiers who were injured were evacuated to Yakima Memorial Hospital, where they were treated and released.

What caused the fatal incident is being investigated, according to the news release.

