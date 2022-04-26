ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Habra, CA

3-alarm fire rips through La Habra apartment building

By Darleene Powells
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21mDMA_0fKrng5k00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jwl6A_0fKrng5k00
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (April 26 AM Edition) 01:57

A three-alarm fire ripped through an apartment building in La Habra Tuesday morning.

(credit: CBS)

The fire was first reported at about 10 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 400 block of East Whittier Boulevard. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke showing from the back of the building, and within 10 minutes of arrival, the blaze was upgraded to a second-alarm fire.

Eventually, the incident was upgraded to a third alarm, bringing 100 firefighters to the scene to help battle the blaze.

It was declared out at about 11 a.m. The Red Cross was requested to help support residents displaced by the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

$18.8 million settlement reached in Lamborghini crash that killed Monique Munoz

An $18.8 million-settlement has been reached between the family of a woman killed in a crash with a red light-running Lamborghini SUV and the family of the 17-year-old who was behind the wheel.The settlement was reached on behalf of the family of 32-year-old Monique Munoz, who was killed on Feb. 17, 2021, when a Lamborghini ran a red light at the intersection of Olympic Boulevard and Overland Avenue and slammed into her vehicle as she tried to turn left during rush hour traffic. She had been on her way home from her job at UCLA Health in Los Angeles.Brendan Khuri,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

One person killed on 57 freeway in Anaheim

A person died Sunday in an apparent car crash on the Orange (57) freeway in Anaheim. The death was reported around 4:15 p.m. The person was found on the southbound 57 freeway ay Katella Avenue. No vehicles stopped to check on the person, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP has not released any information detailing what kind of crash took place or if there was foul play involved.The identity of the person has not been released nor any information related to its gender or age. The victim's name will not released until notification of the next akin.  
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS LA

Pedestrian hit by vehicle, killed in Palms area

A pedestrian was killed Thursday evening after being hit by a vehicle in the Palms area of Los Angeles.The man was struck by a driver in a Kia Soul around 10:20 p.m. Thursday at Palms Boulevard and Vinton Avenue and was pronounced dead at the scene.The pedestrian's name was not immediately released.  According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the driver stayed at the crash site and cooperated with investigators."It is unknown if speed was a factor in this collision," police said in a statement "Alcohol and/or drugs were not a factor."Anyone with information on the case was urged to call police at 213- 473-0234 or 877-LAPD-247. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222- TIPS.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Family found decomposing in Irvine home identified by police

Police on Thursday identified a family that was found severely decomposing in an Irvine home.The residents of the home, 63-year-old Serge Poirier and 54-year-old Karina Poirier, were identified with dental records, Irvine police said. Investigators believe the third person is 21-year-old Morgan Poirier, but a positive identification is pending DNA results.Police say all three Poiriers sustained a gunshot wound. A firearm was recovered at the scene, and the deaths continue to be investigated as a murder-suicide. Irvine police went to the home at 58 Riverboat on April 6 to conduct a welfare check at the request of extended family members of the residents. Canadian authorities said the family was concerned that they had been unable to reach the residents for more than a year.When the officers entered the home, they found the severely decomposed bodies of three adults and indications that the deaths were a murder-suicide.Anyone with more information about the deaths can contact Irvine police Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whittier, CA
Local
California Accidents
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
City
La Habra, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
La Habra, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mother stabs pit bulls attacking 1-year-old daughter

PICO RIVERA, Calif. — A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, as she raced to save her 1-year-old granddaughter from being attacked by the dogs. The family dogs ran into the kitchen of the Pico Rivera home Sunday night, and immediately began attacking the child, KTLA reported. Both the child’s mother and grandmother tried to get the child free.
PICO RIVERA, CA
KTLA

3 arrested for deadly Riverside shooting

Three men have been arrested for their alleged roles in a March shooting that left a 25-year-old man dead in Riverside. Eric Flores, 25, was shot and killed on March 2 while sitting in his vehicle on the 10000 block of Gould Street. Paramedics were called to the area around 2:30 a.m. after he was […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rips#Apartment Building#Firefighters#Accident#Cbs News Los Angeles#The Red Cross
KTLA

Glendale officers recover 5 stolen vehicles, make 8 arrests: Police

The Glendale Police Department announced on Tuesday that officers located five stolen vehicles and arrested eight people between Feb. 23 and March 31. Two people, 36-year-old Gabriyel Kechechyan of Los Angeles and 35-year-old Noriar Kantzabedian of Burbank, were arrested just before midnight on Feb. 23 when officers found them in a stolen car in the […]
GLENDALE, CA
CBS LA

Family of pedestrian killed by car in Huntington Beach believes there's more to the story

Huntington Beach Police said a 25-year-old West Point graduate, who was home to see family, was critically injured on Beach Boulevard last week as he walked in traffic lanes in the early morning hours. His family said that story doesn't make sense. "They just said he was in a car accident. So, we get there, I assume maybe he has some scrapes and bruises, maybe broken bones," said Tammy Broadus. However, her brother Stephen Broadus was much worse off than that. Surgeons at the University of California, Irvine Medical Center did brain surgery on the 25-year-old on Easter to try and save...
KTLA

Coroner IDs L.A. boy whose body was recovered from Kern River

A 9-year-old boy from Los Angeles whose body was recovered last week from the Kern River has been identified, KTLA’s sister station KGET reports. The body of Jemih Emil Reddick was found around noon on April 7 near Keyesville, according to coroner’s officials. He had been missing five days. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
KESQ News Channel 3

Victims identified in deadly Beaumont crash

Two people died, and two others were injured in a wrong-way crash on state Route 60 between Beaumont and Moreno Valley before dawn today. According to the Riverside County Fire Department, the crash was reported at 3:37 a.m. near Jack Rabbit Trail in the Badlands area. The California Highway Patrol said a 28-year-old Hemet woman in a Hyundai Sonata The post Victims identified in deadly Beaumont crash appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA
KTLA

2 Corona women arrested weeks after Riverside arson: Police

Two women have been arrested in Corona in connection with an April 2 arson in Riverside, police said. Daniela Castro Nunez, 23, was arrested for multiple arson violations, conspiracy to commit a crime and possession of explosives, the Riverside Police Department said in a press release, and Alexis Monique Garcia, 21, was arrested for arson, […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
CBS LA

Off-duty South Gate police detective killed in 605 Freeway crash

An off-duty South Gate police detective was killed in a crash on the 605 Freeway, police confirmed Monday.Detective Alexis Gonzalez was identified Monday as the South Gate police officer killed in a crash in the area of the 605 Freeway and Firestone Boulevard at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday. South Gate police said Gonzalez was a five-year veteran of the department.In an Instagram post, South Gate police said Gonzalez had lost control of his vehicle before the crash, which overturned his vehicle. Gonzales was taken to Saint Francis Medical Center, where he died.The crash shut down the on-and-off-ramps of the freeway at Firestone shut down during the fatal crash investigation, which is ongoing.The detective is survived by his parents and two brothers.
SOUTH GATE, CA
CBS LA

Man found dead in South LA crash; shooting investigation underway

Authorities are investigating whether a man in his 30s who was found dead in a head-on crash in South Los Angeles early Wednesday morning was the victim of a shooting. At around 2:20 a.m., Los Angeles police were called to a head-on collision at the intersection of East Gage Avenue and Avalon Boulevard. They arrived to find the driver of one of the cars dead at the scene. Police said he may have been shot prior to crashing. His name was not immediately released. The two occupants of the second vehicle were unhurt. Police at the scene told CBSLA that a shooting may have occurred a few blocks from the crash scene. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man holds ex-girlfriend at gunpoint, shoots at her: San Bernardino PD

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly holding his girlfriend at gunpoint and shooting at her, San Bernardino police said Wednesday. The incident occurred sometime in February, when 33-year-old Larry Rey allegedly held his ex-girlfriend against her will. Rey then allegedly shot at her when she tried to get away, […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
109K+
Followers
21K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy