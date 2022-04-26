(Video) – Star Valley Soccer hosts Jackson

BATTLEFIELD 2, UNITY REED 1: Battlefield rallied to win Tuesday’s Cedar Run District game. Yazan Yaghmmour and Danis Jacevic scored the Bobcats’ goals. Carter Cramp assisted on Yaghmmour’s goal. Battlefield is now 8-1-2 overall and 6-1-2 in the district. MERIDIAN 4, BRENTSVILLE 2: Blake Fletcher scored both...
A late goal lifted Burlington High School to a 1-0 victory in a Southeast Conference boys soccer match at Fairfield Thursday night. The win moved the Grayhounds into a tie for second place in the conference, Burlington and Washington, which fell to Fort Madison Thursday, are both 5-2 in the conference. Fort Madison leads the SEC at 7-0.
The Mount Union women's soccer team will host its summer ID camp June 25 from 9 a.m. to noon at Mount Union Stadium. The camp is open to high school girls ages 13-18. Cost is $50 and includes a t-shirt. For more information, contact Hannah Brown at 330-829-6501 or email...
Tunnel Hill, GA-(WDEF-TV) For the second year in-a-row, the Northwest Whitfield girls soccer team advanced to the state Final Four. They were looking to advance to their first ever state championship game on Thursday, but it was not to be. The Lady Bruins lost at home in the semifinals 5-0 to Jefferson.
Through what only be called pure devotion from his fans, Wyomingite Ryan Charles was put back into the running on NBC's breakout hit series American Song Contest. At first, he didn't have enough votes to continue on to the semi-finals, and he accepted defeat graciously. But his fans rallied around...
In a tight, scoreless stalemate for most of the match, it was one tiny thing that made the ultimate difference in the Tenino boys soccer team’s 1-0 defeat to Montesano on the road Wednesday. Making a play in the 67th minute, Beaver keeper Alex Reichelderfer went up to make...
After a nine-year wait, the Newnan women's lacrosse team put their name back on the Coweta Cup. The Lady Cougars defeated East Coweta in overtime Friday 11-10. Earlier this season, Newnan defeated Northgate 10-8. The team is under the leadership of first-year Head Coach Jake Oldham. On Friday, senior Kendall...
Power and solid pitching propelled state-ranked Strasburg to a 15-4 six-inning win over Indian Valley in an Inter-Valley Conference crossover softball showdown at Gnadenhutten Thursday night.
Emma Gilkerson smacked a...
WESTMORELAND — Hunter Kierpiec pitched a complete game, allowing one run and one hit while striking out seven to help Westmoreland earn a 9-1 win over Herkimer in a Center State Conference Division II baseball game on Tuesday. Kierpiec also walked three in earning his third win of the...
Comments / 0