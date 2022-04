Basin Transit Service last week donated a fork lift and an air compressor to Mazama High School for use in its automotive and shop programs. BTS mechanics Dave Moser and Brenden Westfall helped deliver the equipment to the school, meeting with Mazama automotive teacher Steve Walker. Both mechanics were involved in auto shop programs in high school before going on to further their skills and enter the trade. Moser is a Mazama graduate and Westfall graduated from Klamath Union.

KLAMATH COUNTY, OR ・ 8 DAYS AGO