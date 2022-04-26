ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Concert Review: Headliners of Stoopfest

By Liz Nass
The State News, Michigan State University
The State News, Michigan State University
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X5m5r_0fKrmdYC00

Stepping into Hunter Park on Saturday night, the T-Mobile Stage was set to host the two biggest performers on the lineup for the 2022 Stoopfest Festival. People sat on picnic blankets sat waiting for the indie and folk artists to rock the park.

Eli Hart found herself at the music festival by pure curiosity, checking out the lineup, listening to snippets of the artists, and deciding Frontier Ruckus was one band she had to check out.

“This was my first live music since the pandemic started and for Stoopfest specifically, I was sold by the pre-show of Screaming Females, but I saw all the other artists, and I just moved to Lansing and I haven’t of any of these people, so I’m going to have a great time," Hart said.

I would have to agree with Hart that this was one of the bands that I was most excited about. After interviewing Milia for one of my coverage articles, I listened to his band in a Starbucks and fell in love. I have always been one for dense and meaningful lyrics, and Frontier Ruckus is the epitome of a band with an original and unique vision behind their lyrics.

The minute their set started, the indie voice of the band was prevalent, immediately grabbing this niche audience's attention. I also loved that they opened with something that included brass-heavy music, including a trumpet in their set. This set them apart from other indie artists, making their music sound almost jazzy in places. The addition of banjo sounds also made it sound more authentically folk.

One of the highlights for me was not even a song I had been listening to on repeat, but a debut of a new song on the first sticky days of summer. One of my favorite lines spoke about wanting to get out of both the physical location and mental place you are in, but also not wanting to go anywhere else, which I think is such a universal thought and a dense idea to cover in a song.

The songs that got the biggest reaction were some of the more well-known ones that were older from their first album in 2008 such as “Latter Days” and “Dark Autumn Hour.” “Dark Autumn Hour” was definitely my favorite song, having me singing along quietly to the song I had fallen in love with over the past week, only wishing they would have played my favorite: “What You Are.”

The band was so into their setlist that they did not realize they only had three minutes left of their set, being in tune with their audience and ignoring the time. Throughout their set, the band was able to show off their lyrical talent while also nailing the folk sound that rings nostalgic to Michiganders, hitting on the Midwest emo genre.

Hart went from hearing punk rock all morning of the festival to folk-country, and she welcomed this change wanting to hear all the artists' sounds.

“I think there’s something really special about being local and being able to appreciate the Midwesterness of it,” Hart said.

Olivia Perry, who came to the festival to support her friends in another band that performed enjoyed seeing a band that made her feel relaxed, which she believes most audiences want from a band like this.

“I thought they were really good … everyone seems to be enjoying themselves when they play,” Perry said. “It's a nice atmosphere to create.”

The crowd that was sitting down now stood to storm to the stage as they saw Gish setting up for her set as the headliner and most well-known artist with over 8 million streams on her top song that went viral on Tik Tok, as well as my favorite tune of hers: “Presumably Dead Arm.” One audience member, Jocie Osika, came out to support this artist, as well as the iconic song, that she has supported for years.

“I had her on my Discover Weekly in 2018 and I got super obsessed with one of her songs … and her song ‘Presumably Dead Arm’ was my top song in 2020, which for everyone was such a hard year,” Osika said. "So I saw that she was coming to this and I had to come too.”

Like Osika, I had been a long-time fan of Gish, being most excited for this set since I covered the release of the festival's lineup in January. I had also found her music on a whim from Tik Tok, then deep-diving into all her older music.

The set was just how I imagined it when I first listened to her music: super guitar dense, indie and alternative vibes, and lyrics so emotional that they are universally felt.

While she opened with a cover of a well-known Zombies song, it was inspiring to see one of her old originals get a bigger reaction from the audience, proving that her audience was truly there for her and her words. At only 25, it was obvious she had made a following for herself.

Her stage presence was both uber-cool and alternative rock heavy, capturing her audience looking for music heavy set with all of their favorites being played. She, however also took time between every song to talk to the audience, thanking them for coming, and engaging in light conversation on what every song meant to her, getting them to laugh and sing along.

“She has a really good personality … she seems like a relatable cool person,” audience member Miranda Felty said.

While she played two of my favorite songs that I had known, “Persephone” and “Imposter Syndrome,” she also made me discover a new favorite of mine, “Sin Triangle,” which is always a goal of mine when I go to a concert of artists I enjoy.

However, I would have to agree with Osika that “Presumably Dead Arm” meant a lot to me when I first listened to it, making it my favorite song of the whole show. She sang it with such emotion, reflecting how I felt when I discovered it.

Support student media! Please consider donating to The State News and help fund the future of journalism.

Donate

“It was a big full circle moment for me and it has been so long, and I was in the worst place at that time,” Osika said. “Being at a better place now, it’s really cool to hear that song that was so important to me at that time.”

After her set, I was able to talk to Gish about the music she played and what inspired her the most to create such emotional music.

“I think a lot of artists are really inspiring,” Gish said. “I like making Spotify playlists a lot, seeing all sorts of music that’s out there and collecting things that I think are interesting.”

Gish said that she was pleasantly surprised with the turnout in Lansing, and was excited that some of her fame over the pandemic due to social media presence drew audiences to her sets.

“Ever since COVID when I play ‘Presumably Dead Arm,’ I think some people on Tik Tok are listening to it and that might have been what’s driving it more, but that’s really interesting to see,” Gish said. “I feel lucky that people listen to them and know any of the words to them at all. It’s up to the audience to decide what songs they like, and I just want to make sure everyone has a good time.”

Gish also expressed that the music she performed would not be the last time this newfound audience would hear for her with new music and projects in the works to look forward to.

“If you had told me like five or six years ago that I was doing specifically this, I would be like ‘What the h---?”’ Gish said. “So I feel lucky that people even want to come to this. I feel really happy that people came.”

In my opinion, the Stoopfest headliners were some of the most original artists I have seen perform, and I am so excited to see where the artists go from this stage forward.

Share and discuss “Concert Review: Headliners of Stoopfest” on social media.

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Stagecoach Festival tops this weeks online concerts

After two weekends of Coachella live on YouTube, its festival sibling Stagecoach will do the same, starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 29 and running through Sunday, May 1. Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Luke Combs, the Black Crowes, Breland, Margo Price and many more are slated to perform live from Indo, Calif., via Stagecoach’s official YouTube Channel. The service will also host artist interviews and behind-the-scenes features, as well as “Late Night in Palomino” after-hours sets. Live performances will also be broadcast via SiriusXM’s The Highway (Channel 56) and Outlaw Country (60) channels throughout the weekend.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Stevie Nicks announces US headline tour

Stevie Nicks has announced a run of US tour dates this summer. The Fleetwood Mac songstress will set off on a headline run starting on June 10, with a show in Ridgefield, Washington. She'll then be heading off to Mountain View, California and Salt Lake City, Utah, before wrapping up on June 21 in Noblesville, Indiana.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know David Bowie Wrote for Other Artists

Though David Bowie had quite the assemblage of collaborations throughout his career—producing Lou Reed’s mind-bending Transformer with his Spiders From Mars guitarist Mick Ronson, writing “Fame” with Lennon, his Bohemian Rhapsody duet with Freddie Mercury on Queen’s “Under Pressure,” his Tin Machine union, and Trent Reznor’s production on the Bowie- and Brian Eno-penned “I’m Afraid of Americans”—the Starman also wrote a number of songs specifically for other artists.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Lansing, MI
Lansing, MI
Entertainment
loudersound.com

Sophie Lloyd's hypnotic shred version of Pink Floyd's Comfortably Numb is breathtaking and beautiful

Sophie Lloyd, aka the internet's elite of axe-slinging extraordinaires, has shared an epic instrumental cover of Pink Floyd's 1979 classic Comfortably Numb. While the original track, from the band's 1979 masterpiece The Wall, is famous for it's striking solos courtesy of guitar god David Gilmour, Lloyd has upped the ante and re-imagined the song in a manner where it's composed entirely of shredding.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Nick Zinner to Release Studio Version of His ’41 Strings’ Orchestral Project

Click here to read the full article. Yeah Yeah Yeahs guitarist Nick Zinner will finally release a formal studio recording of his orchestral song cycle, 41 Strings, which was first commissioned for a special Earth Day event in 2011. 41 Strings comprises four movements, each corresponding to a respective season. The project blends classical and rock elements as the recording of “Fall” captures, its swooning strings getting a jolt from a steady marching snare and then later the restless buzz of an electric guitar. Including its 2011 debut, Zinner has performed 41 Strings just four times, because the production is such an...
MUSIC
BBC

City of Derry Jazz and Big Band Festival returns post-pandemic

Tens of thousands of music lovers are expected in Londonderry this weekend for the real life return of Northern Ireland's biggest jazz festival. The City of Derry Jazz and Big Band Festival kicks off on Thursday evening. It draws to a close on Bank Holiday Monday with a performance from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Headliner#Heavy Music#Concert#The T Mobile Stage#Frontier Ruckus#Stoopfest
NPR

The genius of Mingus? It was all in the strings

As a broadcaster and a bass player, I often end up in discussions about the all-time most influential bassists. Charles Mingus is a common, and correct, mention — a multifaceted trailblazer whose musical acumen, imagination and technical facility transformed progressive music from its roots, beginning in the 1950s. However,...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Ibeyi – “Rise Above” (Black Flag Cover)

“Rise Above,” the opening track from Black Flag’s 1981 debut album Damaged, has been covered many times since its release 41 years ago. It’s been covered by punk bands (Misfits), metal bands (Sepultura), and, somewhat famously, by the noodly indie rock experimentalists Dirty Projectors. And now it has been covered by Ibeyi for their upcoming album Spell 31.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Starbucks
American Songwriter

The Top 10 Counting Crows Songs

In the 1990s after the release of the band’s seminal 1993 record, August and Everything After, it was impossible to turn on the radio and not be within five minutes of a song from Counting Crows. The Bay Area-born band owned the airwaves with tracks like “Mr. Jones,” “Omaha”...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Watch Rina Sawayama bring some nu metal energy to Coachella

Coachella isn't exactly the first festival you'd usually associate with bringing the riffs, and while the likes of Code Orange and Turnstile injected this year's lineup with some nice, big doses of metal and hardcore, there was a clear lack of mosh-ready bangers represented across 2022's bill overall (despite Danny Elfman's best efforts).
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Neneh Cherry, Sia Collaborate for New Version of ‘Manchild’

Click here to read the full article. Neneh Cherry has tapped Sia for a vibey reworking of her 1989 song, “Manchild.” The track will appear on Cherry’s forthcoming album The Versions, a collaboration album of covers from her catalogue by an all-female line-up. The 10-track album, out June 10, will feature Robyn, Sia, Kelsey Lu, Jamila Woods, Tyson, and more. All of the artists on the LP have a personal connection to Cherry and her music. “Neneh was my favorite artist when she hit the scene,” Sia explained in a statement. “I saved my pocket money for red Filas and dreamt one...
MUSIC
NME

Years & Years to play TRNSMT 2022 as festival completes line-up

The final names have been confirmed for the 2022 edition of TRNSMT Festival with Years & Years joining the bill as special guests – get tickets here. Olly Alexander will take to the Main Stage on 9 July before Fontaines D.C., The Snuts, Foals and The Strokes. Dylan has...
FESTIVAL
Rolling Stone

Paul McCartney Duets With John Lennon, Honors George Harrison at Joyous Tour Kickoff

Click here to read the full article. There’s a sequence in Peter Jackson’s 2021 Beatles documentary, Get Back, when, on the fourth day of the tense writing-and-rehearsal marathon for a high-stakes live show and what would become the Fab Four’s final album, Let It Be, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr are sitting around griping that John Lennon is running late, as usual. The Beatles are in the dumps and just about done. And McCartney, bearded and overflowing with song ideas — among them, the seeds of “Get Back” — becomes the group’s engine. It’s his job to get...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Unreleased Peter Gabriel soundtrack surfaces in new box set

A previously unreleased Peter Gabriel soundtrack is to be released as part of a new box set celebrating the work of artist Graham Dean, who also worked with Gabriel on promo videos for Solsbury Hill and In Your Eyes. Undercurrents is a 14-minutes instrumental piece that was written and recorded...
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Stagecoach Festival 2022: Lineup, Tickets, New Rules, MORE!

Stagecoach Festival 2022 is around the corner, and here are some information that might come in handy to prepare for your next festival adventure. After a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Stagecoach Festival 2022 is making a return to California on the same grounds as the recently concluded Coachella Festival.
The State News, Michigan State University

The State News, Michigan State University

East Lansing, MI
325
Followers
160
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The State News, Michigan State University

 https://statenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy