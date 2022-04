BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — A Bucks County businessman has returned to the United States after donating thousands of dollars worth of medical supplies, including a pediatric incubator, to children’s hospitals on the frontlines in Ukraine. Alfred Hagen, the owner of Hagen Construction in Bensalem, first spoke to Eyewitness News three weeks ago when he was preparing to fly out to Europe. “It was this journey into this surreal world where everything that had been known weeks before was lost and destroyed, and upset, and perverted,” Hagen said. “You look at a child, you see all the hope for what lies ahead, and...

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO