ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Biden reverses Trump move to open up more oil drilling in Arctic

By Oil & Gas 360
oilandgas360.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration on Monday reversed a Trump administration plan that would have allowed the government to lease more than two-thirds of the country’s largest swath of public land to oil and gas drilling. The Bureau of Land Management’s decision will shrink the amount of land available for...

www.oilandgas360.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Is a natural gas crisis coming?

Along with spiking gas prices, President Biden can add natural gas to the trouble list. UNG UNITED STATES NATURAL GAS FUND LP UNIT (POST REV SPLIT) 24.20 +0.22 +0.92%. The cleanest burning fossil fuel is in short supply around the globe, driving U.S. prices up 86% so far this year, flirting with levels we have not seen since 2008.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Examiner

Biden rollback of Trump-era permitting reforms will harm his own clean energy agenda

President Joe Biden has reversed Trump-era reforms to modernize the federal permitting process. But the decision could undermine the administration’s own clean energy goals by making it more difficult to permit clean energy infrastructure at a time when we should be building more clean energy faster. In 2020, the...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Industry
State
Alaska State
Local
Alaska Business
Local
Alaska Government
Alaska State
Alaska Elections
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Vox

Clean energy is buried at the bottom of abandoned oil wells

This story is part of Recode by Vox’s Tech Support series, which explores solutions for our warming world. In case you missed it, our planet is in trouble. The UN climate report from early April makes clear we’re on a path that will careen past the climate goals set in the Paris Agreement, and we need to cut carbon emissions — fast. But while solar and wind power are important (they are, after all, key parts of the Biden administration’s climate plan) they’re the kind of thing we’ve seen plenty of before, which means they’ll only get us so far. What we need, the UN report says, is new solutions. Which is why a pilot program recently detailed by the US Department of Energy (DOE) is particularly intriguing. If it works, it could help solve multiple problems at once, using an often-overlooked solution: geothermal energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Drilling#Arctic#Oil Spills#Oil Supply#The U S Navy
Benzinga

Elon Musk Wants More Oil Production - Net Zero Oil Is Coming To Help

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. When the world’s richest man Tweets, the markets listen, and Elon Musk sent shockwaves through the business world when he recently called for more oil production. The famous billionaire made much of his fortune disrupting the auto industry with electric vehicles to reduce carbon emissions, making him seem like an enemy of an oil and gas sector that made fortunes fueling gasoline-hungry cars and trucks. Perhaps Musk is not an enemy of the new, lower carbon version of the oil and gas sector. As an elite investor himself, he may be ahead of the curve on another huge investing trend - the move toward Net Zero oil and gas.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Examiner

Foreign oil companies push for carbon tax on US consumers

Major foreign oil companies are gearing up to embrace the Left’s climate agenda publicly. With the price of gasoline now averaging $4.12 across the United States, Europe’s largest oil companies want to see a national energy tax imposed on Americans. According to the Wall Street Journal, oil giants including Royal Dutch Shell and British Petroleum are pressuring America’s largest oil industry trade group to back a national carbon tax. Both Shell and BP appear to be threatening to leave the American Petroleum Institute unless the institute backs the tax plan.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Elections
NBC News

Biden launches $6B effort to save distressed nuclear plants

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is launching a $6 billion effort to rescue nuclear power plants at risk of closing, citing the need to continue nuclear energy as a carbon-free source of power that helps to combat climate change. A certification and bidding process opened Tuesday for a civil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

U.S. lawmakers ask ConocoPhillips about gas leak in Alaska

WASHINGTON, April 26 (Reuters) - Three Democratic U.S. lawmakers asked the head of ConocoPhillips (COP.N) for more information about a month-old natural gas leak from an oilfield in northern Alaska and implications for its nearby project on public lands. U.S. Representative Raul Grijalva, the chairman of the House Committee on...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy