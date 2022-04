It was the bottom of the fourth inning, and Elyria was building a commanding lead over Avon Lake. With two on base, Elyria third baseman Kloie Troutman blasted a three-run home run to put the exclamation point on an 11-0 lead. Those runs were critical to keep the Shoregals out of reach to win, 11-10, on April 28.

AVON LAKE, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO