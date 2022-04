PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Normal West dominated the relays and took home the boys team title at the Intercity Track and Field meet at Bloomington High School on Tuesday. U-High and Normal Community shared the girls team title. Charlie Nolan led the charge for the Normal West boys with wins in the 100-and-200 meter races […]

BLOOMINGTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO