ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Mr. Food: Pretzel S’mores Bites

koamnewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you know the twisty-turny pretzels have become so popular they’re now a half-a-billion dollar industry? Wow! And we know that everyone will fall in love with our Pretzel S’mores Bites. These bite-sized cookie treats are as easy...

www.koamnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Warm and fluffy rolls that bake up already buttery and sweet

Even when there isn’t a holiday, I love to find recipes that make the meal feel like a special occasion, and my soft honey pan rolls are always a hit. These rolls are so soft and covered in a tasty honey glaze. There is no need for extra butter or toppings. The dough even has a touch of sweetness, and then right before you pop them in the oven, you drizzle a buttery honey mixture that coats each roll making any dinner an extraordinary one.
RECIPES
The Daily South

Strawberry Cream Cheese Cobbler

There are more styles of cobbler in the South than we can count on two hands, yet there's always room for updates to old favorites, such as this cake-like cobbler. All you have to do is whisk together a quick batter to pour into a buttered baking dish. Scatter sliced fresh strawberries over the batter, dot the top with spoonfuls of sweetened cream cheese, and then pop it in the oven. In about an hour, you'll have a warm, fruity cobbler ready to enjoy. This recipe is so easy that anyone can confidently bake homemade cobbler with great results.
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

Chicken and Biscuits Casserole

This Chicken and Biscuits Casserole is so easy to make, uses simple ingredients and can be made quickly. A family favorite dinner recipe!. Is there anything more comforting than a casserole? I love to make casseroles because they are so simple to throw together and so easy to serve. One of my favorite meals to make is this chicken and biscuits casserole. It uses simple ingredients but it packs a lot of flavor! The biscuits and chicken are all cooked and simmered in a creamy gravy. This is one that your whole family will love!
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pretzels#Chocolate Chip Cookie#Chocolate Chips#Koam News Now
purewow.com

No-Bake Dairy-Free and Paleo Key Lime Pies

We love a good key lime pie. They’re tangy, they’re sweet, they’re smooth. But our favorite part is the crumbly graham cracker crust. And these dairy-free and paleo mini key lime pies made by Natalie from Feasting on Fruit are getting a crust upgrade. It’s made with Hu Kitchen Ginger Snap Cookies that add an extra element of flavor. Plus, the filling doesn’t require any baking time. A win-win.
FOOD & DRINKS
fox40jackson.com

No-bake cherry cheesecake pie for National Cherry Cheesecake Day: Recipe

This no-bake cherry cheesecake pie recipe by Erin Gierhart has a prep time of just five minutes. (Erin Gierhart – State of Dinner ) This Saturday, April 23, celebrate National Cherry Cheesecake Day with this homemade delight from Erin Gierhart of the food blog, State of Dinner. “My family...
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

How to Make Pudding Poke Cake

More often than not, the best desserts are the creative treats that combine two main ingredients. And even better are those desserts that offer an impressive (and delicious!) end result without too much fuss. Enter: a pudding poke cake. Pudding poke cakes start with a boxed cake mix, baked as...
RECIPES
30Seconds

4-Ingredient Ranch Baked Chicken Recipe Is a Dinner Homerun

Who doesn't love the flavor of ranch dressing and the crunch of juicy crispy chicken? Combine those two and you have a dinner homerun. This easy ranch baked chicken recipe has just four simple ingredients, but hits it out of the park with flavor. Serve this easy chicken recipe with...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Thrillist

Thomas' Debuts Muffin Tops & Brings Back a Beloved English Muffin Flavor

Ever wish you could just cut the top part of a muffin off? Not only is it typically moist and tasty, but it’s objectively the least messy part. If muffin tops have always been your favorite part of breakfast, boy does Thomas' have a treat for you (and Elaine Benes). The English Muffin brand is dropping Muffin Tops.
VIRGINIA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Easy Keto Lemon Cream Cheese Cookies

Originally Posted On: https://www.goodcook.com/recipes/easy-keto-lemon-cream-cheese-cookies. These soft and pillowy keto lemon cream cheese cookies are an irresistibly delicious treat. With tangy lemon zest, almond flour, and monk fruit sweetener, these cookies have everything you love in a tasty keto dessert. You’ll never believe that these refreshing cookies are sugar-free, low-carb, and gluten-free!
RECIPES
Yardbarker

20 slow cooker Mexican and Tex-Mex recipes for Cinco de Mayo

Cinco de Mayo is an annual celebration of Mexico's victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. In America, it’s more of an excuse to celebrate Mexican culture, including the cuisine! Of course, now there are also Tex-Mex, California Mexican, and Mexican-influenced dishes—and numerous ways to cook them, including in a crockpot. Since we’re bringing in a slow cooker, the following recipes are less about authenticity and more about festivity! Here are 20 slow cooker recipes to help you celebrate Cinco de Mayo.
RECIPES
thespruceeats.com

Italian Hot Dog Recipe

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Italian hot dogs are a New Jersey specialty made famous by Jimmy "Buff" Racioppi and his wife Mary. In the early 1930s, Mary Racioppi made the first Italian hot dogs and served them to Jimmy and his friends. The special hot dogs were so popular with their friends, that they opened a restaurant, "Jimmy Buffs," featuring the hot dogs.
FOOD & DRINKS
Taste Of Home

Chip Chip Hooray: We Found the Best Potato Chips Ever!

Our Test Kitchen sampled a whopping 22 brands of chips to find the best potato chips on the market. Find out which are a must at your next party. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Katie Lee Biegel's Sheet Pan Pork Chops Are So Relatable

Sometimes, we crave warm home-cooked meals but dread doing all the prep work and cleaning. In times like these, it's a good idea to have some easy one-pot recipes. Or you could go something like this simple recipe for Greek chicken that you can throw on a sheet pan and pop in the oven — it takes less than an hour from start to finish.
RECIPES
thesouthernladycooks.com

OVEN BAKED PORK CHOPS

These oven baked pork chops are tender with a flavor you and your family or guests will enjoy. The sweetness of the molasses combined with the brown sugar and spicy mustard make the perfect flavor combination. Serve these to family for an easy weeknight dinner or to guests for a main dish company meal. These baked pork chops go with just about any vegetable side dish. I love serving my recipe for sweet cornbread mini muffins with these baked chops because they go so well with most pork dishes. I am a big fan of any kind of pork and we have lots of recipes on the site. Just type what you are looking for in the search box on any page and they should come up for you and Enjoy!
RECIPES
thespruceeats.com

Mirror Glaze Recipe

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Mirror, mirror, mirror glaze, which is the shiniest of the cakes? Unless you live under a culinary social media rock, you've definitely scrolled past post after post of cakes enrobed in various hues of beautifully-colored glazes—so glossy it would make your gel nails jealous. Behold the mirror glaze!
FOOD & DRINKS
thecountrycook.net

Homemade Churros

A fun and tasty Mexican treat, these Homemade Churros are quick to put together, are so delicious and make the perfect snack or dessert!. Have you ever had the Churros at Disneyland? Every time I go, I gotta save room for some churros! Who doesn't love a fried treat that is rolled in a cinnamon sugar mixture? I know that I do and this recipe is one that we whip up when we are craving our favorite Disneyland treat. They make a great snack or dessert. Once you start making them yourself, you won't be able to stop. Nothing tastes better than a fresh churro! So if you love Churros or have never tried to make them yourself, then you have to make this Homemade Churro recipe.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Daily South

Banana Pudding Pie

Banana pudding, but make it sliceable. This Banana Pudding Pie is like no other pie you've had before. With a browned butter-vanilla wafer crust, this is definitely not your ordinary pie. From the silky custard to the fresh bananas and the vanilla bean whipped cream, this pie tastes just like banana pudding, but with a twist. Nutmeg adds a warm flavor to the crust, working hand in hand with browned butter to provide depth to the dish. And the whipped cream is light and fluffy, with a great vanilla flavor from a whole vanilla bean. (If you can't find a bean, substitute 1 tsp. vanilla bean paste.)
RECIPES
Mashed

Easy Philly Cheesesteak Recipe

Sure, maybe apple pie is the quintessential "as American as" food, but offered the choice between a soggy slice of pie and one of these classic American sandwiches, which would you choose? Yeah, the Philly cheesesteak, right? We thought so. Chef and recipe developer Michelle McGlinn has been smitten with these excellent East Coast eats since her teenage years: "I visited Philadelphia when I was looking at colleges and sought out Philly cheesesteaks when I went, so I based this [recipe] off of what I had there."
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy