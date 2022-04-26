ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Microsoft earnings beat across the board

By Jordan Novet, @jordannovet
CNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft beat expectations on the top and bottom lines. The company announced plans in the quarter to buy Activision Blizzard for almost $69 billion. Microsoft shares fell 1% in extended trading on Tuesday even though the software maker issued fiscal third-quarter earnings that exceeded analysts' expectations. Here's how the...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

International Paper's stock jumps after profit beat expectations, upbeat margin outlook

Shares of International Paper Co. IP, -1.76% shot up 5.6% in premarket trading Thursday, after the paper and packaging company reported first-quarter profit that beat by a wide margin, and said it expects margin expansion in the current quarter as prior price increases outpace higher costs. Net income rose to $360 million, or 95 cents a share, from $349 million, or 88 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of 76 cents beat the FactSet consensus of 52 cents. Revenue grew 14.0% to $5.24 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $5.02 billion, as industrial packaging revenue rose 3.5% to $4.41 billion to beat expectations of $4.22 billion. Cost of sales increased 14.7% to $3.84 billion, to lower profit margins to 26.7% from 27.1%. The stock has gained 0.8% year to date, while the S&P 500.
STOCKS
Reuters

Microsoft forecasts double-digit revenue growth on cloud strength

April 26 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) on Tuesday forecast double-digit revenue growth for the next fiscal year, driven by demand for cloud computing services, and its shares jumped about 4%. Microsoft forecast Intelligent Cloud revenue of $21.1 billion to $21.35 billion for its fiscal fourth quarter, driven by strong...
BUSINESS
UPI News

Dow falls 809 points as Microsoft, Alphabet report earnings after the bell

April 26 (UPI) -- U.S. markets posted losses Tuesday as investors braced for earnings from major names including Microsoft and Google parent, Alphabet. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 809.28 points, or 2.38%, while the S&P 500 slipped 2.81%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 3.95% falling into bear market territory, down 23% from its record high.
STOCKS
UPI News

U.S. markets close flat; Meta stock surges after-hours on mixed Q1 earnings

April 27 (UPI) -- U.S. markets closed mostly flat in a volatile day of trading as investors awaited earnings from Facebook parent Meta. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 61.75 points, or 0.19%, and the S&P 500 rose 0.21%. The Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 0.01% after declining 3.95% on Tuesday to fall into bear market territory while reaching its lowest level since December 2020.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Productivity Software#Software Company#The Bell#Amy Hood#Activision Blizzard#Intelligent Cloud#Sql Server#Windows Server#Cnbc
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Google
Reuters

Amgen says IRS seeks billions in back taxes, shares fall 6%

April 27 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc (AMGN.O) on Wednesday said the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is seeking additional back taxes of $5.1 billion, plus interest and penalties, related to the drugmaker's 2013 to 2015 accounting for profits between the United States and Puerto Rico, the location of most of its manufacturing operations.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Microsoft Third-Quarter Earnings Live Blog

Tech investors are hoping Microsoft will help calm the nerves of jittery markets by once more posting strong sales and earnings figures. Among analysts polled by FactSet, the consensus is for the software giant to report March quarter (fiscal third quarter) revenue of $49.02 billion (up 17.5% annually), GAAP EPS of $2.18 and non-GAAP EPS of $2.19.
MARKETS
CNBC

Intel beats but offers disappointing guidance

Intel beat on the top and bottom lines for the first quarter but forecast weak quarterly guidance. The company's quarterly PC chip business came in light, in part because of Apple's transition to its own chips. Intel shares fell 4% in extended trading on Thursday after the chipmaker issued a...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
FOXBusiness

Stocks end mixed as Nasdaq waffles, Boeing shares sink

U.S. stocks rebounded on Wednesday but closed off the best levels of the session following the. selloff that sent the Nasdaq Composite to levels not seen since December 2020 - the benchmark ended little changed. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 33301.93 +61.75 +0.19%. SP500 S&P...
STOCKS
CNET

Google Misses Earnings Expectations Amid Light Revenue

Google parent Alphabet posted first-quarter earnings that missed analyst expectations as the search giant's revenue came in softer than anticipated. For the quarter ended March 31, Alphabet reported $68 billion in sales, slightly below the $68.1 billion forecast by analysts surveyed by Yahoo Finance. Earnings per share totaled $24.62, below the $25.94 forecast.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
US News and World Report

Activision Blizzard Shareholders Approve $68.7 Billion Microsoft Deal

(Reuters) - Videogame publisher Activision Blizzard Inc said on Thursday that its shareholders approved Microsoft Corp's $68.7 billion proposal to buy the "Call of Duty" maker. More than 98% of the shares voted at a special meeting held earlier in the day were in favor of the proposed transaction, the...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Benzinga

Southwest Airlines: Q1 Earnings Insights

Southwest Airlines LUV reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Southwest Airlines missed estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.32 versus an estimate of $-0.3. Revenue was up $2.64 billion from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

What Apple and Amazon Said After Hours Thursday

Apple's stock had only modest losses in after-hours trading following its release of its quarterly financial results. Amazon shares were down much more sharply following its report. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy