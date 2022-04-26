ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A player in a Russell Westbrook trade who would really help the Lakers

By Robert Marvi
 2 days ago
Make no mistake: the Los Angeles Lakers’ experiment with Russell Westbrook is all but over.

Although still a very good player, he has apparently worn out his welcome in L.A.

The Indiana Pacers have been mentioned as a potential trade partner who could have a legitimate interest in the nine-time All-Star. The two players mentioned as targets for the Lakers in a possible trade are guards Malcolm Brogdon and Buddy Hield.

Both could help L.A. right away, but the team already has a couple of talented guards, Kendrick Nunn and Talen Horton-Tucker, as well as the promising rookie Austin Reaves.

Where the Lakers really need help is in the frontcourt, and especially at the center position so that they will not have to put out such small lineups next season.

The Pacers have a center who can help L.A. in that regard if they’re willing to surrender him.

Enter Myles Turner

Myles Turner, a 6-foot-11 center, was rumored to be a player the Lakers were interested in prior to the trade deadline, and it would make sense if they tried to acquire him in return for Westbrook.

Turner’s biggest strength is rim protection. He averaged 2.8 blocked shots in 29.4 minutes this season. Last season, he led the NBA in that category with 3.4 a game.

He’s also not a bad rebounder; he grabbed 7.1 boards a game this year.

But what makes Turner even more intriguing is his ability to hit 3-pointers.

He is not a great outside shooter, but his career average of 34.9% is close to the league average, and opposing players cannot leave him open all the time.

This skill could allow the Lakers to play five-out offensively and give LeBron James and his other teammates easier paths to the basket. Historically, the teams that have had success with James did so because they were stocked with players, including big men, who were dependable outside shooters.

The concern with Turner is his durability. Despite being just 26 years of age, he has not played in more than 70 games in a season since the 2018-19 campaign.

But given the Lakers’ situation, they cannot be beggars. They will have to at least somewhat lower their standards if they believe ridding themselves of Westbrook is necessary.

Another positive about Turner is he only has one year remaining on his contract at a reasonable $18 million.

If for some reason he doesn’t work out, he could be tradable, if for no other reason than to offer another team salary cap relief at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Lakers fans will soon find out whether general manager Rob Pelinka and crew have learned their lesson about bad roster construction and prioritizing old, washed-up players over young guns such as Turner.

