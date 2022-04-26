ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chipotle earnings beat estimates as customers paid more, helping offset surging costs

By Amelia Lucas, @Thxamelian
CNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChipotle Mexican Grill's first-quarter earnings and revenue topped Wall Street's estimates. The company's restaurant operating margins shrank as it paid more for beef, avocados, paper and labor. Same-store sales climbed 9% in the quarter, beating StreetAccount estimates of 7.9%. Chipotle Mexican Grill's quarterly earnings and revenue topped Wall Street's...

www.cnbc.com

MarketWatch

Harley-Davidson stock falls after earnings decline in line with expectations, while revenue beat

Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc. HOG, +3.17% fell 1.4% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the motorcycle maker reported first-quarter profit that matched expectations but revenue that beat, as supply chain inflation and production challenges resulting from semiconductor availability weighed on earnings. Net income fell to $223 million, or $1.45 a share, from $259 million, or $1.68 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $1.45. Revenue grew 5.1% to $1.50 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $1.31 billion, as motorcycle segment (HDMC) revenue increased 5.8%, with parts and accessories revenue rising 10.7% to $166 million. Retail motorcycle sales rose 2.3% to 45,200 motorcycles, as 4.6% drop in North America, which was impacted by production shortages, was offset by a 28.6% jump in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), a 15.5% increase in Asia Pacific and 14.3% rise in Latin America. For 2022, the company affirmed its HDMC revenue growth outlook of 5% to 10%. The stock has slipped 3.2% year to date through Tuesday, while the S&P 500.
UPI News

U.S. markets close flat; Meta stock surges after-hours on mixed Q1 earnings

April 27 (UPI) -- U.S. markets closed mostly flat in a volatile day of trading as investors awaited earnings from Facebook parent Meta. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 61.75 points, or 0.19%, and the S&P 500 rose 0.21%. The Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 0.01% after declining 3.95% on Tuesday to fall into bear market territory while reaching its lowest level since December 2020.
BBC

Cost of living crisis: Older people hit by heating price increases

Evelyn Thompson doesn't eat dinner every day because of rising costs. The pensioner from Coleraine, County Londonderry, says she can't afford to heat her home either. She sits in her kitchen with a halogen heater and if she's feeling particularly cold, puts a hot water bottle at her back. "I...
FOXBusiness

Stocks end mixed as Nasdaq waffles, Boeing shares sink

U.S. stocks rebounded on Wednesday but closed off the best levels of the session following the. selloff that sent the Nasdaq Composite to levels not seen since December 2020 - the benchmark ended little changed. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 33301.93 +61.75 +0.19%. SP500 S&P...
Benzinga

Recap: O'Reilly Automotive Q1 Earnings

O'Reilly Automotive ORLY reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. O'Reilly Automotive missed estimated earnings by 4.14%, reporting an EPS of $7.17 versus an estimate of $7.48. Revenue was up $205.00 million from the same...
Reuters

Microsoft forecasts double-digit revenue growth on cloud strength

April 26 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) on Tuesday forecast double-digit revenue growth for the next fiscal year, driven by demand for cloud computing services, and its shares jumped about 4%. Microsoft forecast Intelligent Cloud revenue of $21.1 billion to $21.35 billion for its fiscal fourth quarter, driven by strong...
Reuters

Spending drive knocks Spotify shares after Q1 beat

April 27 (Reuters) - Spotify Technology said currency moves and a big increase in hiring would push it to an operating loss in the second quarter, sending the streaming giant's shares down 11% on Wednesday despite a forecast-beating rise in first quarter revenue. The company predicted it would make an...
Reuters

Pinterest posts strong quarter on ad spending boost

April 27 (Reuters) - Pinterest Inc's (PINS.N) first-quarter revenue and profit surpassed market estimates on Wednesday as the image-sharing platform benefited from higher ad spending by businesses, sending its shares 9% higher in extended trading. Like its peers, Pinterest posted strong user growth in the early months of the pandemic...
CNBC

Intel beats but offers disappointing guidance

Intel beat on the top and bottom lines for the first quarter but forecast weak quarterly guidance. The company's quarterly PC chip business came in light, in part because of Apple's transition to its own chips. Intel shares fell 4% in extended trading on Thursday after the chipmaker issued a...
UPI News

Dow falls 809 points as Microsoft, Alphabet report earnings after the bell

April 26 (UPI) -- U.S. markets posted losses Tuesday as investors braced for earnings from major names including Microsoft and Google parent, Alphabet. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 809.28 points, or 2.38%, while the S&P 500 slipped 2.81%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 3.95% falling into bear market territory, down 23% from its record high.
