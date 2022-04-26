ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dollar mixed

KULR8
 3 days ago

The U.S. dollar is mixed against other North...

Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
AOL Corp

Wall Street slides on global slowdown fears

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes fell on Monday, extending a sharp selloff from last week as fears over China's COVID-19 outbreaks spooked investors already worried about faster U.S. interest rate hikes denting economic growth. The worries reverberated across world markets, with Chinese shares marking their biggest slump since a pandemic-led...
Reuters

Wall Street strategists sound gloomy note as stocks drop again

NEW YORK/LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - After a rocky week for U.S. stocks, a number of Wall Street strategists are pointing to reasons for further caution as investors face tightening monetary policy, corporate earnings, seasonal weakness and other factors that could spell more trouble for equities. The S&P 500 (.SPX)...
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Surrenders 809 Points as Q1 Earnings Roll In

U.S. stocks opened the day in negative territory and losses accelerated as the session wore on. Earnings remained in focus, and several of today's reactions were negative. General Electric (GE), for instance, spiraled downward 10.3% after its results. While the industrial conglomerate beat on the top and bottom lines in its first quarter, CEO Lawrence Culp warned the company is "trending toward the low end" of its full-year guidance as it continues "to work through inflation and other evolving pressures."
US News and World Report

Stocks End Mixed After Another Wobbly Day on Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks ended with meager gains on Wall Street Wednesday, stabilizing after a sell-off in tech stocks a day earlier. It’s the latest turbulence for the market as traders brace for more earnings reports from major U.S. companies. The S&P 500 saw most of a midday rally evaporate and wound up with a gain of just 0.2%. A tech recovery also petered out, leaving the Nasdaq just barely in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.2%. Visa surged 6.5% after reporting better-than-expected earnings. Boeing slumped 7.5% after reporting a much bigger loss than Wall Street anticipated.
